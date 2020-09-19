Kaley Cuoco Put Pregnancy Rumours To Rest With Instagram Posts; Check Out

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is clearing the air about those pregnancy rumours. Kaley recently took to Instagram and confirmed that she is not pregnant on her story. Furthermore, she also answered a fan in the comment section of her recent post and replied that she is not expecting a child with her husband Karl Cook.

In the year 2020, many celebrities shocked their fans with their pregnancy announcements. The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco also became a target of such rumours. But finally, the actor has come clean about those rumours and has requested her fans to “stop asking” her whether she and her husband Karl Cook are expecting their first child together.

Kaley Cuoco recently took to Instagram and cleared these rumours twice. She first cleared the air around these pregnancy rumours in the comment section of one of her post. Recently, Kaley took to Instagram and shared a picture of her kissing her husband. She captioned this image by saying, “Finally”.

After Kaley Cuoco posted the picture, many fans were quick to assume that the post was a confirmation about her pregnancy. One fan even asked Kaley in the comment section if she is pregnant. Kaley Cuoco simply replied to this question by saying, “I’m not”. Take a look at this interaction here.

But since these rumours did not seem to stop circulating, Kaley Cuoco once again took to her Instagram stories put the rumours to rest once and for all. Kaley took her Instagram stories and wrote, “I never do this but I’m announcing exciting news in a few hours….!”. Along with this caption, The Big Bang Theory star already anticipated people asking her whether she is expecting her first child. Hence she added, “And no I’m not pregnant so stop asking”. Take a look Kaley Cuoco’s Instagram story here.

After a few hours, Kaley Cuoco revealed that her adult animated series, Harley Quinn has been renewed for a third season. The show streams on HBO Max. Along with Kaley Cuoco, this Harley Quinn animated series also stars Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Alan Tudyk, Jason Alexander, Tony Hale, and J.B. Smoove.

