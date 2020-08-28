The Bridge Curse Ending Explained: What Happened At The End Of The Horror-thriller?

The Bridge Curse is Netflix's latest Taiwanese horror film which shows the story of a local urban legend. It is a supernatural-horror-thriller flick that showcases four different timelines and binds all the events taking place across the timelines together towards the end. The ending and script of the film have been discussed in detail below.

*Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead!*

The Bridge Curse ending explained

The film follows four different timelines, one is based in the 1990s, and the other three in 2012, 2016, and 2020 respectively. The film takes off in 2016 where six college students try to explore the bridge of a Taiwanese university which is considered to be haunted. The legend states that a girl was killed on the bridge which becomes of 14 steps during the night-time, as compared to having 13-steps during the day time. According to the film's myth, any person who climbs up the fourteen steps and looks back will get killed.

To check whether the myth is true, the students, in 2016 sent one of their friends up the bridge who disappears after the 14th step. The remaining students run behind their friend only to look back and disappear too. The next timeline jumps to 2020 where a journalist can be seen trying to unfold the truth behind the bridge.

The film jumps around timelines a lot and shows a similar event of students disappearing in 2012. All of these incidents take place only during the leap year. Both in 2012 and 2016, six students go to the bridge but only five of them turn out to be dead. The film then shows how the students back in 2016 died revealing that a cursed girl's ghost kills people. The entire story of the ghost girl's origin story is also revealed through the 90s timeline of the film.

Image courtesy - Still From The Bridge Curse

Towards the end, it is revealed that one key character of the film in 2012 makes a deal with the devil promising that she will bring victims to her in four years, i.e in 2016. The character brings five students but ends up dead, keeping one student alive who then makes a deal with the devil to bring the group of five students in 2020.

Basically, the ghost in the film keeps one person from the group alive and binds them in a loop to bring more people to kill every leap year. It is then revealed that the journalist working to unsolve the mystery behind the haunted bridge has been bought there by the person who made the deal with the ghost to bring more people to die in 2020. The character, who is regarded as 'Ceon' in the film, then ends up taking the journalist's team to the bridge to keep himself alive, but towards the end, it is revealed that he comes back to the journalist's office in order to make a deal with her to bring more people to the bridge every leap year.

