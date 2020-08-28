Anya Taylor-Joy To Feature In Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" Releasing On October 28

Anya Taylor-Joy is all set to appear in the new Netflix drama series The Queen’s Gambit. The first look teaser was recently released on Netflix’s social media handles. Fans were delighted to watch Anya Taylor-Joy take up such a role and are thus excited to watch her in the psychological drama series. In the past, Anya Taylor-Joy has worked in films like The Witch and Split. As the teaser plays along, the life of the protagonist is showcased in many sequences. It begins with the protagonist in her prime and goes back to her childhood days. The teaser also highlights the achievements of the character played by Anya Taylor-Joy. As the trailer plays along, the actor can be seen engaging in a number of chess games and also indulging in some drug-related activity, for which viewers will have to watch the series to know about.

Based on the acclaimed novel, Anya Taylor-Joy stars in The Queen’s Gambit, premiering October 23 pic.twitter.com/yhOix8AgBa — Netflix (@netflix) August 27, 2020

The Queens Gambit first look reveals Anya Taylor in the Netflix series

The teaser, along with the gripping background, made the experience quite engaging. Therefore, fans are now excited about the series. The Queen's Gambit has been co-created, written and directed by Scott Frank, who is well known for his work in Godless. Anya Taylor-Joy has been on Netflix in the past as well on the show “Peaky Blinders”, “The Miniaturist”, to name a few. However, The Queen's Gambit will be the first time Anya Taylor-Joy will play the leading role for a series.

The Queen's Gambit is a coming-of-age story which explores the genius of one particular individual. The character of Beth Harmon is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who is someone left and abandoned at the orphanage. The story for this series is set in the 1950s era. As the series progresses, Beth realises that she possesses an extraordinary talent for chess. However, in the meantime, she also gets addicted to several other things due to her personal demons. However, regardless of all the shortcomings she faces in her personal life, Beth is determined to conquer the competitive world of chess which has been male-dominated for years. Thus, the protagonist sets out on a mission with her skills to change the course of life for herself. The Queen's Gambit is a Netflix exclusive and will release on October 28.

