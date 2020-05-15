Adam Sandler Called Jim Carrey While Watching Sonic The Hedgehog To Praise His Performance

Sonic the Hedgehog is an action-adventure comedy film directed by Jeff Fowler. It features Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey as his nemesis, Doctor Robotnik, along with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough. Adam Sandler, who watched the film before lockdown, said that he called up Carrey in the middle of the film to praise his performance. Read to know more.

Adam Sandler called Jim Carrey while watching Sonic

In an interview, Adam Sandler talked about how life has been like since everything is shut down. Just like everybody else, the actor has been staying at home and practising social distancing. He was asked when was the last time he stepped out. Sandler replied that he saw Jim Carrey’s movie, the Sonic. He noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of them in the theatre and he was laughing very loud. The people behind them were laughing too. So he thinks that it was their last big night out, watching Sonic the Hedgehog.

Jim Carrey was applauded by the audiences for his portrayal of a mad scientist, Doctor Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog. Adam Sandler too loved his performance so much that he called the actor right away. Sandler added that he called Jim Carrey from the theatre. He was telling Carrey how funny he was while the film was going on. Adam stated that he did not know it was going to be the last movie he ever saw at a movie theatre, before the lockdown.

Sonic the Hedgehog is based on the video game franchise published by Sega. In the film, Sonic teams up with local town sheriff Tom Wachowski to find his lost rings and escape Dr. Robotnik. The movie set the record for the biggest opening weekend for a video game movie with $58 million at the domestic box office. It bought in $146 million in the U.S. and grossed $306 million worldwide. Sonic became the second highest-grossing film of 2020, till now and the highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time in North America.

On the other hand, Adam Sandler was last seen in the crime thriller film, Uncut Gems (2019). It stars Sandler as Howard Ratner, a Jewish jeweller and gambling addict in New York City's Diamond District, who must recover an expensive gem he purchased to pay off his debts. The film was critically acclaimed, especially for Adam Sandler’s performance. Uncut Gems is streaming on Netflix.

