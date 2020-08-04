'The Chase' Star Mark Labbett Losses 30 Kgs In Quarantine Due To Suspected COVID-19

Mark Labbett, who appears as a “chaser” in a television quiz show, The Chase, was suspected for coronavirus or COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus were seen in him and he was sent home from the show to take rest. Now, Labbett, known as “The Beast” on the show, said that the suspected coronavirus helped him lose more than 30 kgs of weight during the quarantine. Read to know more.

Mark Labbett loss over 30 kgs in lockdown due to suspected COVID-19

Mark Labbett was sent home from the set of The Chase as he showed coronavirus symptoms. 'The Beast' from the British quiz show was forced to miss two episodes, which is hosted by Bradley Walsh. It is the first time in around 15 years that he has been asked to sit it out. Now the chaser said that he had lost 31 kgs since February and has been working out in the United Kingdom. He also posted a picture of him which shows that he has been losing weight. Labbett captioned the post, “Gradually losing the waistline :) #skinngbeast #doubletwoshirts” (sic). Take a look at his post below.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Mark Labbett talked about his COVID-19 symptoms and how it affected his weight loss. He revealed that he never formally got tested because the testing capacity was so limited back then. He said that for two weeks he had a complete loss of appetite, no sense of smell, a temperature, exhaustion, and the worst fever of his life.

Mark Labbett said that one of the symptoms the experts are discovering now is rapid attacks. He explained that one morning he woke up at 1:30 am shivering uncontrollably. The quizzer mentioned that he had to go downstairs to alter the central heating, and he could not hold a pint of water in one hand because he was shaking so much. Labbett stated that for those brief spells he thought that he needs to be hospitalised, but 10 minutes later he would be fine. He cited that it "felt like going one particularly brutal round with Mike Tyson".

Mark Labbett added that as a “self-proclaimed fatty,” he was aware that having coronavirus was not good and clearly increased the severity of his risk. He mentioned that at his last medical, the tests were based around a Christmas tree system – red, amber and green. 'The Beast' stated that although he is healthy, he has always been “quite fit,” so everything else was in the amber zone except his weight, which was firmly in the red.

Labbett disclosed that he basically did not eat for two weeks. But since then his weight has continued to drop off because he has continued to “eat sensibly,” and he noted that he knew he had to. He previously weighed more than 170kg but has now managed to get his weight down to under 140kg.

