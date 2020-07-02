'The Conjuring 3' Release Date To Be Pushed Ahead Till 2021?

Films are having a hard time to get a release date due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Several movies have been shifted a couple of times from their allocated date, while some have been moved ahead by a year. Now it is reported that one of the most awaited horror film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, might also get delay. Read to know more.

The Conjuring 3 might get delayed till 2021

According to a report by a news portal, production company New Line Cinema is planning to shift The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It from its scheduled to release date. The movie is currently set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. It is the post-Labor Day weekend which distribution company Warner Bro. has chosen as a successive time for releasing horror films. Now as per the report, The Conjuring 3 will be moved to 2021, with no specific date provided yet. However, no official announcement is made till now.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Helmed by The Curse of La Llorona director Michael Chaves, The Conjuring 3 is a supernatural horror film. It is a follow-up to The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, both directed by James Wan. Overall, it is the eighth instalment in The Conjuring Universe franchise. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stars, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, reprising their roles as authors and paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film also features Ruairi O'Connor, Charlene Amoia, Sarah Catherine Hook, Paul Wilson, Julian Hilliard, Sterling Jerins and others.

The Conjuring 3 official premise detail

The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

The Conjuring Universe franchise

Release of The Conjuring in 2013, established the horror-film franchise. The success of the movie was followed by a spin-off movie Annabelle in 2014. Then a number of spin-offs and sequel were made. It includes The Conjuring 2 (2016), Annabelle: Creation (2017), The Nun (2018), Annabelle Comes Home (2019) and The Curse of La Llorona (2019) which was a nod to the series. The franchise has a combined gross of $1.9 billion against a total budget of $139.5 million, as per reports.

