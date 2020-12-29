The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Hire Ex-palace Aides Who Lost Their Job In March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are constantly expanding their staff as they settle in the United States. In recent news, the couple has hired two of their palace aides who lost their jobs after the Sussex’s made their exit at the beginning of this year. Read further ahead to know more about the recent hires.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hire ex-palace employees

In the past few months, Harry and Meghan have hired several people to head their upcoming non-profit foundation, Archewell and also for their in-house PR outlet, as per reports in DailyMail. It has been disclosed that the couple has hired ex-palace staff Clara Loughran and Beth Herlihy for freelance purposes and to work on their charity projects back in the UK. Both Clara and Beth lost their jobs in March 2020 when the couple made an exit from the palace and their royal duties. Alongside these, they have also hired their UK PR Chief James Holt.

Clara Loughran, who is also married to Harry’s ex-assistant communications secretary, Nick Loughran, had worked for the prince from 2015 through 2020. She was responsible for his official engagements and charitable initiatives. Loughran was also made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order by the Queen and as per Harry’s recommendation, which is an honour given to those who have served the monarchy with dedication in a personal capacity.

Beth Herlihy was earlier working as the Sussexes programme manager after being appointed in September 2018. She has also worked along with Harry for over four years and was an events coordinator at the Royal Foundation, which was established by Harry with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Both Loughran and Herlihy were two among the 13 plus tax-payer-funded employees that lost their jobs in March 2020 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their royal duties.

Apart from these, the couple has also had James Holt as their existing UK PR Chief and appointed Christine Weil Schirmer, former head of communications of Pinterest, as the lead for their PR team in the States. Toya Holness has been appointed by the couple as their press secretary, whereas they got onboard Catherine St Laurent as their chief of staff. Catherine will also be the executive director of Archewell.

