Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Feature In A Christmas Card With Son Archie

Christmas is right around the corner and the Duke and Duchess Sussex have released their card with Christmas wishes. The family card of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also features their 18-month-old son Archie. Take a look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card shared on Mayhew charity's social media accounts.

Also Read | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Asked To 'drop Titles & Stop Cashing In' Using Royal Status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card with son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent their Christmas card to Mayhew Charity. Their official page released the first look of the adorable card. The card features an artistic picture of the family as they pose in their garden in California. This will be the very first time that the family will be spending their Christmas in the US away from the Royal family.

On the card, Meghan is picturised in a white shirt and denim jeans. She paired them with brown boots to complete her looks. Prince Harry also twinned with her in a similar outfit. Their son Archie is wearing a blue hoody and looks adorable. The three were seen hanging out in the garden with their pet dogs Pula and Guy. They sat in front of a playhouse and a small Christmas tree beside them. The original picture was clicked by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Also Read | Meghan Markle Spotted With 'Suits' Cast In 2012 Richard Marx Christmas Video; Watch

Mayhew organisation wrote that they were thrilled to receive the card from the family. They also mentioned that the Duke and the Duchess have made a donation in their organisation. They wrote that the family is "helping us continue to be there for the dogs, cats and people in our community this winter and beyond. From all of us at Mayhew, two and four-legged, thank you and Merry Christmas."

Also Read | Prince Harry Mistaken As 'salesman' By Kid While Christmas Shopping: Reports

Several fans commented on the post of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card. An Instagram user wrote that the picture shows how lovely the family is. Another user wrote that the painting is wonderful and called Meghan and Prince Harry 'sweet souls' for making a generous donation. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Image Source: Mayhew's Instagram

On the website of the organisation, Meghan wrote, "This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

Also Read | Noel Gallagher Takes A Jibe At Prince Harry & The Royal Family, Calls Him 'mad Little Kid'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.