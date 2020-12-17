Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Asked To 'drop Titles & Stop Cashing In' Using Royal Status

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed yet another remunerative deal with Spotify in order to host and produce podcasts which will highlight vivid perspective and voices. According to Express UK, their production company, Archewell Audio has now reportedly partnered with the streaming service. The deal is rumoured to be worth around $25 million.

Now, royal commentator Phil Dampier, in an interview with LBC radio, claimed that this deal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is nothing but ‘commercial exploitation’. He further added that if the couple wants to carry on with their work, they should drop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. Adding to the same, Phil also said that it would be ‘very very difficult to carry on cashing in’ on the titles if the duo continues to do things like this.

On the other hand, Public Relations expert Mark Borkowski reportedly appreciated the development as another significant move as the couple foray to establish their global brand. According to the outlet, Borkowski said that it is ‘really impressive’ what they are doing. He also had a special message for all the pessimists having a UK perspective of them going to be a ‘non-entity’. As per Borkowski, the couple has got ‘global perspective’.

A trailer on the streaming service’s website also features Meghan Markle and Prince Harry promoting their podcast deal. In the trailer video, Harry says, "That's what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and find our common ground. When that happens, change really is possible”. He also adds, "So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty, but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we could have never imagined, through endless acts of compassion and kindness."

Talking about the new project, Meghan Markle narrates, "This is also a moment to celebrate kindness and compassion, something we saw in so many places this year, and which will underlie everything you hear from Archewell Audio”. The royal figure also went on share intriguing details about their first podcast which is scheduled for a release amid Christmas 2020. Meghan said, "We're talking to some amazing people, they're going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone”.

(Promo Image Source: @MEGHANMARKLE_OFFICIAL IG)

