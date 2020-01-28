'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Release Date To Be Pre-poned? Read

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is an upcoming show that fans have been waiting for for a long time. The show will be streamed on Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+. It will feature Falcon, who has now taken the mantel of Captain America after the end of Avengers: Endgame, and Winter Soldier in the lead roles while Daniel Brühl will return as the villain named Zemo.

The show will be released on the platform in 2020. The shooting of the show has reportedly started at the Atlanta studio of the production house. But recently, it was reported that the series will be releasing in August of 2020. Here is what we know so far -

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier release date to be moved

According to a report by an entertainment website, it was reported that the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will make its debut in August. It is to be noted that Disney has not confirmed any such reports as of yet. The report also mentions that Noah Mills will be the part of the show, but his role is still not disclosed.

The director of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kari Skogland will be showcasing the lead characters in a new environment. The series will be the story of how Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, will earn the mantel of Captain America. The show started its shoot in November of 2019 and was supposed to premiere during the fall. Whether the show will get a new date and or no is still not definite but there are chances that the show will be moved forwards as Disney did with WandaVision.

