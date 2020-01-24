Sebastian Stan Promises Amazing Adventures With 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are all set to reprise their respective roles of The Winter Soldier and The Falcon soon on a Disney+ series soon. Series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was scheduled to release in early 2021, but it was recently revealed that the series will release in late 2020 itself. Now, while speaking to a news daily Sebastian Stan has revealed that the series will showcase Winter Soldier and Falcon in 'different waters'.

Sebastian Stan on the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series

Both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for half a decade now. Sebastian Stan has now revealed that with the upcoming series, both the characters are being explored a different way than seen before. The actor believes that the series will allow Falcon and Winter Soldier's characters to accomplish the things they never had an opportunity to before.

Sebastian Stan revealed furthermore that these characters will be put into testing waters throughout the six-episodes run. Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier share a love-hate relationship with each other in Captain America: Civil War, the two lead actors have also evidently been good friends with each other offscreen.

Sebastian Stan revealed that the cast and crew are having a lot of fun while filming the show. The actor believes that there is no way to not have fun with Anthony Mackie around the sets. Sebastian stated jokingly that sometimes he does feel like killing Anthony, referencing to the relationship their characters share on-screen.

Sebastian Stan concluded saying that now that Captain America has retired, the Winter Solider now can get out of the circumstances the audience has seen him go through. This will also allow him to have an individual identity as Bucky Barnes and not just Winter Soldier. The actor teased the series will feature Winter Soldier doing all sorts of things, like going on a date or using an iPhone.

