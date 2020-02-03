Marvel Teases First Look Of 'Loki', 'Falcon And Winter Soldier' And 'WandaVision' Series

Black Widow was not the only one from the Marvel Studios to make an appearance at the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday. The Disney-owned studio also gave the fans the first looks at three much-awaited upcoming Disney+ series. The Marvel Studios used its Super Bowl advertising spot to tease The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandVision and Loki series.

First look at much-awaited Marvel series on Disney+

The 30 seconds spot does not reveal much about the three series but gave a good glimpse of them. It showed Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Falcon) picking up Captain America’s shield and learning to use it. Sebastian Stan as Bucky (Winter Soldier) appears against Baron Zemo, in a glimpse. A shot of someone, touted to be John Walker who is a militaristic successor to Captain America created by the U.S. government, wearing the Captain America suit can also seen.

WandaVision scenes show Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision engaging with each other in a house, which has 80s-90s setup. A glimpse of Wanda in her classic comic Scarlett Witch suit also appears. The teaser ends with a glance of Tom Hiddleston in his mischief character of Loki saying, "I'm gonna burn this place to the ground."

Teaser

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rT2MrsO4MN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020

The teaser says 'Universe is expanding', which means that the shows will have connection to the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Earlier it was reported that all the upcoming series will tie up to the films for a bigger event. Now the teaser might confirm the news.

Although the teaser did not reveal the release date of any of the series, an announcement regarding the same was made previously. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is scheduled to stream around August 2020, as per reports. Recently it was announced that WandaVision series has been moved up from 2021 and will now release in 2020. However, Loki series is set to be out next year in 2021.

