'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Star Emily VanCamp Wraps Filming For The Marvel Series

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is an upcoming Marvel series for Disney Plus. The show recently resumed filming after a long hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic. Now Emily VanCamp, who plays Sharon Carter / Agent 13, on the show has revealed that she has completed her work.

Emily VanCamp completes 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' filming

Emily VanCamp is quite active on her Instagram handle where she currently has a million followers. Taking to her social media handle, the actor announced that she has completed her part on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. VanCamp posted a black and white picture of a chair from the sets which has 'Sharon Carter' written on it. Along with disclosing that she has wrapped shooting for the Marvel series, she also mentioned that she loves to play Agent 13. Check out her post below.

Emily VanCamp made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2014. She essayed Sharon Carter for the first time in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The actor then reprised her role in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Agent 13 develops a relationship with Steve Rogers / Captain America played by Chris Evans.

However, Evans and the character has bid goodbye to the MCU. It would be interesting to see how Agent Carter moves ahead with her life after an unexpected departure from her loved one. She might team up with Roger’s two best friends, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, portrayed by Antony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast also features Daniel Brühl as he reprises his Civil War character, Baron Helmut Zemo. Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, a militaristic successor to Captain America. Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly has been cast in undisclosed roles.

The series commenced filming in October 2019 in Atlanta, Georgie. It moved to the Czech Republic in March 2020 and soon the production was stopped due to COVID-19. After a long hiatus of around five months, shooting resumed in September 2020 in Atlanta. The cast and crew are said to shoot a small part in the Czech Republic later this year.

The upcoming Marvel series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Sam Wilson has been handed the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers. He will team up with Rogers’ best pal Bucky Barnes, in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test. More plot detail has not been revealed by the makers. An official trailer is yet to be dropped. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to release in early to mid-2021 on Disney Plus.

