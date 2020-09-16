'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Latest Set Photos Reveal New Sam Wilson Suit & More

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one of the most-awaited upcoming Marvel show on Disney Plus. It stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as they reprise their titular character as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now the latest set pictures give a look at new Falcon suit and also a few old characters.

'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' set photos reveal new suit and more

Anthony Mackie who plays Sam Wilson / Falcon in the series shared the latest picture from the sets. He took to his Twitter handle to give fans a sneak peek of his fresh suit. It is a black and white photo, hiding the colour of the suit. However, the different design pattern is recognizable. It could be an upgraded Falcon + Captain America suit as Wilson was given the shield by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame.

The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing... #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020

Besides, Anthony Mackie’s official set photo, several pictures from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier set were leaked. It shows that Emily VanCamp will be returning as Sharon Carter, former S.H.I.E.L.D agent.

The surprising picture was of MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre who is speculated to make a comeback as Georges Batroc, an Algerian mercenary and pirate in the series. He was last seen at the beginning of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He had a one-on-one fight with Captain America on the ship. Desmond Chiam was also spotted on set in an undisclosed role.

#DesdeElSet: Nuevas imágenes del set de “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” muestran el regreso de Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) y Batroc (Georges St. Pierre). Mientras se desconoce el personaje que interpretará Desmond Chiam. 🎬



Vía Just Jared pic.twitter.com/vCyVYuTiNP — Movie Squad (@MovieSquadPR) September 15, 2020

Yesterday, Sebastian Stan posted a behind-the-scene picture from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sets. It has him along with co-star Anthony Mackie. Both are seen in the costume of their respective characters. It seems like Stan is taking a picture of Mackie, which the latter has recently posted.

The Falcon and The Winter Solider cast also includes Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo and Wyatt Russell as John Walker, a militaristic successor to Captain America. Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly has been cast in undisclosed roles.

The series began production in October 2019. It was halted in March 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Now the filming is set to resume soon at Atlantic Station. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is scheduled to release this year or early 2021 on Disney+ platform.

