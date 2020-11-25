Paul McCartney Reveals Why He Uses Teleprompter While Performing: "I Forget The Song"

Paul McCartney recently revealed that he often uses a teleprompter while performing on stage as he forgets the lines of his lyrics. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the Beatles singer revealed that he often zones out while performing on stage. Paul said that he often thinks about food at home and other things while performing which leads him to forget the lyrics of some of his own famous songs.

Paul McCartney reveals why he uses teleprompter while performing

Paul McCartney's songs have been loved all over the world and several people sing along with the artist when he performs live on stage. However, The Beatles singer revealed in the interview with the above-mentioned portal that he often goes on autopilot mode when performing for large crowds. He said that at times he begins to think about home-cooked meals, or soups when he is in the midst of performing a song. Paul said that he could be singing Eleanor Rigby and would still zone out. He continued to say that once he fully zones out he tries to pull himself together by getting himself back on the stage to where he is performing. Thus the singer spoke about how he is at different places while performing.

Paul McCartney in the interview revealed that he believes he has separated himself from the fame aspect of his life. He also mentioned that at such times when he zones out and comes back he forgets where he was and thus he needs a teleprompter to guide him with the lyrics. Paul in the interview also said that he refuses to take pictures with fans even before the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer mentioned that he is aware of his fame, but he feels like a monkey when someone puts their arm around him for a picture. He said that he is glad to have a chat with people when they meet him, however, pictures are something he does not like and that puts him off, according to the news portal.

