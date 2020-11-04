The Godfather Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Roles They Play In The Movie

The Godfather is a movie that doesn’t need an introduction. The 1972 crime thriller remains a cult classic till date. The movie which was an official adaptation of the bestselling Mario Puzo novel of the same name also had an iconic cast that includes some of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood history. Take a look at the cast of The Godfather:

The Godfather Cast

Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando portrayed the role of Vito Corleone in the movie. He was the crime boss and patriarch of his family. Brando made his debut in the industry with the movie The Men as Ken Wilcheck and had a career spanning over 60 years. His best works include On the Waterfront, The Wild One Viva Zapata!, the film adaptation of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar and Sayonara. The actor was ranked the fourth-greatest movie star among male movie stars by the American Film Institute who appeared in or before 1950.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino played the role of Michael Corleone in the movie, who is the youngest son of Vito Corleone. Pacino has been a part of the industry for almost 50 years now since his debut in 1971 with the movie The Panic In Needle Park. The actor has 50 released feature films that have him in the credits. Al Pacino who is also a filmmaker and stage director has to his name one Academy Award, one BAFTA Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. The actor was last seen onscreen in the 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman and will also appear in Axis Sally in 2020.

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton plays the roles of Kay Adams in the movie, who is the girlfriend and then wife of Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone. The actor’s famous works include Play It Again, Sam Sleeper, Love and Death, and Annie Hall. Some of her recent known works are Finding Dory in 2016 and Book Club in 2018. The actor has also appeared in 2020 movies Father of the Bride, Part 3(ish) and Love, Weddings & Other Disasters.

Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall has played the role of Tom Hagen in the movie. He is the lawyer and unofficial adopted member of the Corleone family. The actor has been a part of the industry for 68 years since his debut in 1952. Some of his popular works include The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, The Natural, Lonesome Dove, The Handmaid's Tale, Days of Thunder, Falling Down, and Secondhand Lions.

Other Supporting cast includes James Caan, Richard Castellano, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte, Al Lettieri, Abe Vigoda, TessioTalia Shire, Gianni Russo, John Cazale.

