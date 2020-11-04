US Election 2020: Hollywood Stars Urge Fans To 'Stay In Line' And Vote

With an election vibe all around the US, Presidential Election 2020 has seen several Hollywood stars coming out to encourage their fans to vote and urging them to stay in line until they cast their vote in the US Election 2020. Many Hollywood stars such as Seth Rogen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Paulson, among others, took to their Twitter handle in order to encourage their fans. Here’s what the stars shared for their fans on US Election 2020.

‘Stay in line’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

With all the world speculating about the Trump vs Biden polls, several Hollywood stars have been spirited for the Presidential Election 2020 and have taken to social media urging their fans to vote.

Could not be happier to have voted for @JoeBiden 🇺🇸 And there is still time for you to do so too! So long as you are in line by the time your polling place is set to close, you have the right to place your vote. Stay in line - we need you!! For voter support, call 1-833-336-8683! pic.twitter.com/CnOsCNNA4p — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 3, 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to her Twitter handle to ask her fans to stay in line. With the Joe Biden vs Donald Trump war, Julia clearly mentioned in her tweet that she couldn't be happier to have voted for Joe Biden and told her fans that there is still time for them to do so. She also stated that as long as they are in line by the time their polling place is set to close, they have the right to cast their vote. Later, she also mentioned a phone number for voter support. Take a look at how her fans responded.

Yes! Proud to have voted #BidenHarris2020 this morning. My SO just got off work and is heading to the polls as I type this, another vote for Joe! — Ryen K ❄🌊🌊❄ (@Ry8Ka8) November 3, 2020

Seth Rogen

People of Arizona, PLEASE STAY IN LINE. If you’re in line, they must let you vote. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 4, 2020

Seth Rogen is another artist who reached out to his fans through his Twitter handle and asked them to stay in line in the Presidential Election 2020. The artist addressed the people of Arizona to stay in line and if they are in line then they must be allowed to vote. Many of his fans responded to his tweet and updated him whether they voted or not.

I did and I took my son with me!!! pic.twitter.com/QggQi6Rqky — Craig Ready (@bigbelievrpeace) November 4, 2020

I’m in Tucson and voted early! Let’s turn the state blue. — Belina (@thummbelina52) November 4, 2020

Sarah Paulson

Tomorrow is the last day to cast your vote! Here are the poll hours in every state. VOTE and send this to your friends to check in to make sure they have voted too! This is me checking in all of you!!

PS: If you are in line before the polls close, you have the right to vote! pic.twitter.com/AMoIAaCpEp — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 2, 2020

Sarah Paulson, a well-known American actor, mentioned the last day to vote in her tweet and shared information about the polling hours for the US Election 2020. She also urged her fans to vote and asked them to send the polling details to their friends, asking them to check on them to make sure they voted. In the end, she also told her fans that if they are in line before the polls close, they still have the right to vote. Many of her fans came out in support of their favourite actor and praised her for encouraging everyone.

thank u for speaking out queen ily <3 pic.twitter.com/EFgQAmxQug — maya aka matafaka (@mayaseesghosts) November 2, 2020

US Election 2020 update

The USA is now curious about who will win the US 2020 Election and soon Trump vs Biden polls will be closed. According to reports by Fox News, Biden wins in Arizona with 11 electoral votes. As per the Associated Press reports, Biden has been leading the run for White House with 238 electoral seats. According to the US networks, the victory for Trump is speculated for Ohio while the Associated Press is calling for Hawaii and Minnesota for Joe Biden.

Image Source- Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Seth Rogen Instagram

