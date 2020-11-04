Rapper Kanye West Receives 50,000 Votes In The US Presidential Election 2020

Ever since Rapper Kanye West made an announcement of him standing for the US Presidential election 2020, he had made headlines. In Tuesday's presidential election, the rapper ran as an independent, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden currently challenging current President Donald Trump to achieve 270 votes in the electoral college. And according to Metro, he appears to have received 50,000 votes in the US presidential election already.

It was also revealed that at 4.30 am, the star's biggest win came in Tennessee, where he received almost 10,000 votes or 0.3 per cent of the vote. Kanye defeated candidates from the Constitutional Party, the Green Party and the Socialism and Liberation Party, but he was 19,000 votes behind his next opponent, Jo Jorgensen of the Libertarian Party. Donald Trump won Tennessee with 61.1% of the votes or 1,794,077 votes.

How many votes does Kanye West have in Colorado, Vermont and other places?

Trump won most of the states in which Kanye received votes, with the rapper collecting 3,461 in Arkansas so far, 592 in Idaho, 6,110 in Kentucky, 5,265 in Oklahoma, 1,875 in Mississippi, 3,722 in Utah, and 3,818 in Louisiana. However, he also won 1,852 in Iowa, 5,455 in Colorado and 1,154 in Vermont, all of which were called for Joe Biden. Kanye also qualified for presidential ballot access in 12 states including Colorado, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Utah, Vermont and more.

Kanye West recently revealed on social media that he has voted for himself in the ongoing 2020 elections as the next President of the United States of America. With his name written in caps lock, the singer took to his social media account to tweet all about 'voting for the first time' and proudly showed his vote. He wrote, “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me”. Take a look at the tweet below.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Apart from that tweet, Kanye also went on to share a video of his ballot. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “The first vote of my life”. It has also been speculated that Kanye’s celebrity wife, Kim Kardashian, did not vote for him during the presidential election. Take a look at the recent posts below.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

