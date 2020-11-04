Ray Fisher Reveals How Many Cyborg Scenes Were Reshot In Justice League

Justice League has become one of the most controversial projects since its release in 2017. Director Zack Snyder left the film due to personal issues and Joss Whedon boarded the project. Then reshoots took place which reportedly changed the entire movie. Now actor Ray Fisher revealed how many of his scenes as Cyborg were reshot.

Justice League star Ray Fisher reveals he reshot almost entire film as Cyborg

In a recent interview with Geek House Show, Ray Fisher who played Victor Stone disclosed the number of Cyborg scenes in Justice League reshot. He said that some things were similar with the reshoots as what they did with the original, and so it is hard to tell with certain shots of other people for scenes that he was not there for. The actor revealed that what he can tell from his character, and for what the audiences saw in the theatrical version, that every single scene with the expectation of the Gotham City police rooftop scene with Commissioner Gordon, Batman, Flash, and Wonder Woman, every single scene that he was in was reshot. Fisher stated that he reshot almost the entire film with his end. As far as other people’s stuff where he was not there, he cannot really tell.

Time and again Ray Fisher has been openly talking about how his Cyborg has suffered the most with Joss Whedon’s reshoots on Justice League. The character was said to play a major role in the film, but the theatrical version hindered his arc. A lot of Victor Stone’s backstory and tragedy was left in the cutting room, especially his relationship with his parents. However, all of those will unfold in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Zack Snyder will be also be reshooting new scenes for his upcoming cut of Justice League. It is said to involve Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg. It has been reported that the makers require only a few sequences to complete the miniseries version of the JL film.

The Director’s Cut of Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. Zack Snyder will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects, and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years.

