The Godfather: Part III With A New Beginning And Climax To Release In December

The Godfather is one of the most successful film franchises in the world. The trilogy revolving around the mafia family of Corleone earned several awards and accolades over the years. The concluding movie of the series The Godfather: Part III had been relatively poorly received. A lot of people thought that the movie was the weakest one of the trilogy. The fans of the series are in for a pleasant surprise as the Paramount Pictures have announced that they will be releasing a new version of The Godfather: Part III which will include a new beginning and end. Here is everything you need to know about The Godfather: Part III’s new version.

The Godfather: Part III to release with a different beginning and end

According to a report by The Screenrant, Francis Ford Coppola's Godfather III’s new version will be released under the title Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. Francis Ford Coppola, who directed the trilogy had initially chosen this title before the studio executives simpled it down for its theatrical release. The Godfather: Part III has been fully restored by the editors and Francis Ford Coppola and will include a new beginning, ending with alternate takes of several sequences. It will also include some new musical cues. While talking about the new edit of The Godfather: Part III, Francis Ford Coppola said that Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is an acknowledgement of his and Mario Puzo’s preferred title.

He added that with the new beginning, ending and other changes along with restored footage and sound, this upcoming The Godfather: Part III is an appropriate conclusion to its two predecessors. He also shared that he is thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing him to revisit The Godfather: Part III. The re-release of The Godfather: Part III will be done on the 30th anniversary of the movie in December this year. The movie will be having a brief run at the theatres before dropping on digital and DVD format in 2021.

Francis Ford Coppola's Godfather and Al Pacino's Michael Corleone

All the three parts of the movie were praised for the performances by all the actors. Al Pacino's Michael Corleone is regarded as one of the best portrayals of a gangster. The epic tale of the Corleone crime family began in 1972 with Francis Ford Coppola's Godfather. The movie was nominated for nine Oscars and won in three categories Best Picture, Best Actor for Marlon Brando, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo.

The second part of the movie which was released after two years turned out to be an even bigger success. The movie added Robert DeNiro to the cast and followed a parallel story with Al Pacino's Michael Corleone. The movie won six Oscars out of 11 nominations. The third movie released much later in 1990 but it could not recreate the magic of the previous two movies. The movie was still nominated in seven categories for Oscars.

