Is Elvis Presley Alive? Former Employee Of The King Claims He Left House On A Helicopter

Elvis Presley is one of the most celebrated music icons of all time. The legend enjoys huge popularity all over the world even years after his death. His songs are still fresh in his fans’ mind which make him miss more. When Elvis Presley died, a lot of his fans were not convinced that the legend is actually dead.

Even today, there are several people who believe that The King might still be alive and would have faked his own death. According to a report by Daily Express, a former employee of Elvis Presley had claimed that he was alive several hours after his death. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Ex-employee of Elvis Presley claimed that The King left Graceland on a helicopter

The report mentioned that former Police officer Monte Nicholson was approached by this former employee of Elvis Presley. Monte has worked in the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for 19 years. The police officer had talked about Elvis Presley’s death in the 1990 documentary The Elvis Files.

The documentary had mentioned several reasons and theories that suggested that Elvis could have been alive at the time recording the documentary. The former police officer had said that he was approached by Elvis Presley’s employee who had worked with him till his death. In the documentary, Monte mentioned that this man showed up and he had pictures of Elvis Presley getting in a helicopter which was similar to a government helicopter. The most interesting thing was this individual claimed that these pictures were taken several hours after Elvis Presley’s death at his Graceland property.

Is Elvis Presley alive?

There are several conspiracies and fan theories regarding Elvis Presley's death. The same report also mentioned that some fan theories suggested Elvis was involved with the FBI and was a part of the witness protection program. The report also said that some fans think that Elvis Presley went on to make cameos in movies like the 1990 movie Home Alone. In the movie, when Culkin’s on-screen mother is trying to get tickets to be back at home, a man behind her bears an uncanny resemblance to Elvis Presley.

