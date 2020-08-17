The Godfather Quiz: To Celebrate Robert De Niro's Birthday, Test Your 'Godfather' Skills

Robert De Niro is celebrating his 77th birthday on August 17. Born in Manhattan, De Niro studied acting at HB Studio, Stella Adler Conservatory, and Lee Strasberg's Actors Studio. After that, he got his first major role in Greetings (1968), after that the actor was seen in many movies like Once Upon a Time in America (1984), Goodfellas (1990), Heat (1995) and Casino (1995), to name a few. But who can forget one of his most iconic movies The Godfather Part II?. So test your knowledge out about the iconic film, Robert De Niro's The Godfather Part II by answering these questions:

Questions

1. How old was Robert De Niro in the film The Godfather part II?

31 years old

27 years old

20 years old

36 years old

2. Where did Robert De Niro live for three months to prepare for his role?

Itlay

Spain

Barcelona

Rome

3. What was director Francis Ford Coppola gifted for The Godfather's success?

A Mercedes-Benz limousine

An Audi

A Rolex

Nothing

4. Which director was in the running to direct The Godfather?

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Gaspar Noe

Stanley Kubrick

5. Francis Ford Coppola had a wonderful time directing the film. True or false?

True

He wanted to leave several times and suggested different directors

He didn't enjoy much

He faced problems but did have a good time

6. How many deaths are in the film The Godfather II?

20

16

12

18

7.Which movie was in the list of "1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die"?

The Godfather

The Godfather II

Godfather Trilogy

None of the above

8. Robert De Niro won which award for his performance in the film The Godfather II?

Best Supporting Actor Oscar

Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe

Best Supporting Actor Emmy

None of the above

9. How many actors in the movie The Godfather are Oscar winners?

5 actors

3 actors

2 actors

7 actors

10. Which word is never spoken in The Godfather trilogy?

Gangster

Mafia

Don

Criminals

Answers and Interesting Trivia

1.Answer - Robert De Niro was 31 years old when he signed the movie. He was praised a lot for his role.

2. Answer - Robert De Niro lived in Italy for three months to prepared for his role. Also learned how to speak the Sicilian dialect.

3. Answer - Francis Ford Coppola was gifted a Mercedes-Benz limousine by Paramount Pictures as a reward for the record success of The Godfather (1972).

4. Answer - Martin Scorsese was in the run to direct The Godfather as Francis Ford Coppola didn't want to direct the movie.

5. Answer - Francis Ford Coppola wanted to leave several times and suggested different directors, he even suggested that Martin Scorsese direct the film.

6. Answer - There are a total of 16 deaths in the film Godfather II

7. Answer - Only The Godfather II is on the "1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die" list, it is also considered the best film of the trilogy.

8. Answer - Robert De Niro won Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the film The Godfather part II

9. Answer - 5 actors are Oscar winners in the trilogy. They are 7 Oscar nominees in the film.

10. Answer - The word Mafia is never heard in the film as the original people on whom the films are based asked the directors to never use the word.

Promo Pic Credit: The Godfather movie's Instagram

