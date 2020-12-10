The Grinch Musical's Matthew Morrison Gets Mixed Reviews From Netizens On Twitter

Actor Matthew Morrison recently played the character of Grinch in Dr. Suess’ The Grinch Musical 2020. When the musical aired on NBC this Wednesday, the actor was seen delivering some comic scenes and maintained the crankiness of the character. His performance got mixed reviews by fans on Twitter who could not decide whether the actor was trying to be “creepy or sexy”.

A number of netizens took to Twitter and stated that they felt the character was being a little “sexual” on the show. Several people did not like this kind of an interpretation of the Grinch and stated that the scenes were uncomfortable to watch. Check out some of the tweets below.

This is deeply, deeply disturbing. Bone chilling. Matthew Morrison must be detained. pic.twitter.com/ixFBIHFo7I — Deals (@delia_cruzkelly) December 9, 2020

i’m literally gonna need to see my therapist after watching matthew morrison put so much sexual energy into the grinch😭 — Catie (@catiemerklee) December 10, 2020

Is all this Grinch-y hip thrusting making anyone else uncomfortable? #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/irECLNvjnK — Mike Keller (@MikeKellerWEEU) December 10, 2020

The Grinch live was Matthew Morrison moaning for and occasionally whipping BooBoo Stewart for two hours I’ve never felt so uncomfortable in my entire life — 🖤 (@softchelles) December 10, 2020

However, there were several netizens who expressed that they enjoyed the performance of the actor. A few people wrote that even though Morrison was being creepy at times, they enjoyed the show. Read on the tweets below.

Ahhhhh Matthew Morrison is so good his voice and his grinch mannerisms are great!!!!!! — Alex James (@AlexJam08310568) December 10, 2020

My family just watched the #GrinchMusical on @NBC. It was AMAZING!!! I didn't know @booboostewart was going to play Max! He's like the cutest dog ever. 😂Good job @Matt_Morrison! Great show everyone!

That Whos Like Christmas song is gonna be stuck in my head for a WHILE. pic.twitter.com/pwSDdIoNzb — Magic: Unicorns Are Real, Obviously💫✨ (@KatherineBroa11) December 10, 2020

I think @Matt_Morrison did a very good job as The Grinch. #GrinchMusical — Pagestealer (@PageStealer) December 10, 2020

He's actually doing a good job. I can't tell if the Grinch is trying to be creepy or sexy but it's an enjoyable ride. #GrinchMusical — KimmyJan (@Johnny__Wadd) December 10, 2020

Who is Grinch?

Grinch is a fictional character that was created by Dr. Seuss and is depicted as one who is hairy, pot-bellied, pear-shaped, snub-nosed creature with a cat-like face and a cynical personality. He has green coloured skin and he has spent 53 years living in seclusion on a cliff. The cliff overlooks a town called Whoville. His character is known for being misanthropic and mean-tempered, contrary to the people of the Whoville.

Grinch was depicted as someone who disguised himself as Santa Claus and stole everything the people of the town. He is also known as someone who stole Christmas. The Grinch first appeared in Scrambled Eggs Super!, published in the year 1953. Then he again appeared in The Hoobub and The Grinch and How The Grinch Stole Christmas! the character has been portrayed by Jim Carrey in the past.

Grinch the Musical cast

Grinch the Musicial cast includes Matthew Morrison in the titular role, BooBoo Stewart as Young Maz, Denis O’ Hare as Old Max and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who. The musical was directed by Julia Knowles and Max Webster. The writers of the musical were Tim Mason and Simon Nye and the musical aired on NBC on December 9, 2020.

Matthew Morrison work

Matthew Morrison is an American actor, dancer and singer-songwriter. He is popularly known for portraying the character of Will Schuester in TV drama series Glee. The actor has also been associated with American Horror Story, What to Expect When You are Expecting, The Greatest Dances among other popular series. He has also starred in multiple Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

