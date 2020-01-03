The Grudge Gets Mixed Reviews From The Audiences; Netizens Call It 'cliché'

The Grudge is an upcoming American horror film written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. The movie stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. After generating good buzz with creepy trailers, the movie finally hit the theatres. But is it worth the view, matching the original or a miss? Read to know what audiences say about the film.

This version of #TheGrudge is as bland, shoddy & cliched as a horror film could possibly get, beginning 2020 on a horrible note for the genre.



Watch it only if you "Grudge" your happiness.



Read my full #TheGrudgeReview for @bollywood_life below 👇🏼 https://t.co/BxALR8x1sO — Russel Olaf D'Silva (@Russel_Olaf) January 2, 2020

#TheGrudge is a generic, lazy, & hilariously stupid “horror” film. The script is terrible, the jump-scares are laughable, & the pacing is SO brutal. The cinematography is...fine? Typical January horror. Why are movies like this still being made? Happy 2020! We give it a 2/10. pic.twitter.com/ZMzAXBMOR3 — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) January 3, 2020

#TheGrudge gets props for attempting to tell it’s story in a unique way, unfortunately bland scares lack of connection to the characters and uneventful plot leaves this as a dud for me.. it is better then the 2004 remake tho 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K25735USJV — Cris Parker (@3CFilmReview) January 3, 2020

#TheGrudge has been saddled with a messy, nonlinear narrative from the beginning and 2020 makes way better use of it than 2004. Has more of an anthology feel, and it mostly comes together quite well. Nasty little movie with a great cast. Far too reliant on jump scares, however. — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 3, 2020

#TheGrudge is excruciatingly boring, a narrative mess, and unnecessarily mean-spirited. The film eats itself in an effort to earn its R-rating. This movie is a curse on anyone who watches it. I haven’t disliked a film this much in years. Zero stars. pic.twitter.com/DkyHPlVEkN — Brad ɅɅiska (@bradmiska) January 3, 2020

#TheGrudge @GrudgeMovie is the most disturbing and gruesome film in the popular franchise. This new and twisted vision from @thenickpesce gifts scary scenes and deeper history. Don't miss this in theaters this friday. pic.twitter.com/BHeQTqnaqa — Mario Gonza (@mariodmgonzalez) January 1, 2020

#TheGrudge well.....can't say I was surprised.



This film gave really nothing for you to enjoy on the table.



It's sloppy, dry, repetitive, unintentionally funny, and just a waste of time.



2020 just started so let's just pretend that this film didn't happen. Ok? Ok👍 pic.twitter.com/XVjDcJFgw0 — Ronald Smith (@Just_Ron10) January 3, 2020

About The Grudge

The movie is the fourth installment in The Grudge franchise. It is a recreation version of its first part with the same name, which was a remake of Japanese film, Ju-On: The Grudge. The American horror series includes The Grudge (2004), The Grudge 2 (2006) and The Grudge 3 (2009).

