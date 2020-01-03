The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

The Grudge Gets Mixed Reviews From The Audiences; Netizens Call It 'cliché'

Hollywood News

The Grudge is an American horror film that recently release in theatres. The audiences gave negative to mixed reviews to the film. Read to know what they say

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
the grudge

The Grudge is an upcoming American horror film written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. The movie stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. After generating good buzz with creepy trailers, the movie finally hit the theatres. But is it worth the view, matching the original or a miss? Read to know what audiences say about the film.

Also Read | The Grudge Red Band Trailer Gives A Spooky Look At The Upcoming Film. Watch It Here

The Grudge audience review

Also Read | 'A Quiet Place 2' Trailer Audience Reactions: Netizens Say The Trailer Is Scary

Also Read | The Grudge Red Band Trailer: Movie Looks Gory And Horrific, Say Netizens

About The Grudge

The movie is the fourth installment in The Grudge franchise. It is a recreation version of its first part with the same name, which was a remake of Japanese film, Ju-On: The Grudge. The American horror series includes The Grudge (2004), The Grudge 2 (2006) and The Grudge 3 (2009).

Also Read | 'Ghost Stories' Explained; Detailed Review Of The Horror Anthology Starring Janhvi Kapoor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
SHEENA BORA CASE:FIFTH BAIL PLEA
SAVARKAR ROW: BJP DARES SENA
NO ONE CALLED EX-JK CMS 'ANTI-NATIONAL', DECISION ON THEIR RELEASE BY UT ADMIN: AMIT SHAH
KOHLI'S 10-YEAR TRANSFORMATION
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON