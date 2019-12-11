The Grudge Red Band Trailer Gives A Spooky Look At The Upcoming Film. Watch It Here

The Grudge is an upcoming supernatural horror film. Directed by Nicolas Pesce, the movie stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. A new more spooky red band trailer of the film was recently released. Read to know about it.

The Grudge Red Band trailer

After the first official trailer released on October 28, 2019, the movie has created a good hype. Now a new red band trailer of the film is out. Different from the official trailer, the new one shows a specific scene and a few sneak peeks as it moves further. The three minutes long red band trailer gives a look at a scene where, detective Muldoon, goes for investigation at Faith Matheson’s house. Till 2:02 it shows that specific scene, which crept many. Then it shows a few more shots that have old as well as new scenes. The red band trailer is age-restricted, which shows its intensity. See it below.

Once you enter, #TheGrudge will follow you home. Watch the new red band trailer now and don’t go alone to theaters January 3. pic.twitter.com/2oUYfhvKPA — The Grudge (@GrudgeMovie) December 10, 2019

First Official trailer

It will never let you go. Watch the new trailer for the R-rated, new vision of #TheGrudge - in theaters January 3. pic.twitter.com/fsQcYSAY4f — The Grudge (@GrudgeMovie) October 28, 2019

The Grudge series

The Grudge, which is set to release in 2020, is a recreation of 2004 released American horror film with the same name, which was also a remake of Japanese film Ju-on: The Grudge. There are three films in the American, The Grudge series. It includes The Grudge (2004), The Grudge 2 (2006), The Grudge 3 (2009) and the fourth would be a- new recreation, The Grudge (2020). The upcoming film is produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Taka Ichise. It will be distributed by Sony Pictures and set to scary many on January 3, 2020.

