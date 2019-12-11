The Debate
The Grudge Red Band Trailer: Movie Looks Gory And Horrific, Say Netizens

Hollywood News

The Grudge is an upcoming American horror flick set to release in 2020. A new trailer was released which horrified many. Check out audience reactions on it.

The grudge

The Grudge is an upcoming American horror film written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. The movie stars  Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. A new age-restricted red band trailer of the film was released which creeped out many. Check out their reactions.

Also Read | Fans Dub 'The Hole In The Ground' On Netflix As Scariest Horror Film Of 2019

The Grudge Red Band trailer reactions

Also Read | The Conjuring 3: Here Are All The Details About The Upcoming Horror Film

Also Read | Amazon Prime Videos: Best Horror Films To Watch On The OTT Platform

 

Trailer

Also Read | Antebellum: Fans React To The Teaser Of Upcoming Horror-thriller Film

About The Grudge

The movie is the fourth instalment in The Grudge franchise. It is a recreation version of its first part with the same name, which was a remake of Japanese film, Ju-On: The Grudge. The American horror series includes The Grudge (2004), The Grudge 2 (2006) and The Grudge 3 (2009). The new version, The Grudge is set to release on January 3, 2020.

 

 

