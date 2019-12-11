The Grudge Red Band Trailer: Movie Looks Gory And Horrific, Say Netizens

The Grudge is an upcoming American horror film written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. The movie stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. A new age-restricted red band trailer of the film was released which creeped out many. Check out their reactions.

The Grudge Red Band trailer reactions

#SamRaimi's #TheGrudge just got a new Red Band Trialer:



Looks really gory 😱pic.twitter.com/b1uWrgGqhg — The Epilogue (@Epiloguers) December 10, 2019

#BlackChristmas is a getting a PG-13 remake, and #TheGrudge is getting an R rated reboot/sequel. The world is upside down! In all seriousness though, this does look really creepy and intense! https://t.co/krnO8gOWml — HalloweenYear-Round (@HalloweenYrRnd) December 10, 2019

Why tf is the new grudge so gory? We went from slow and creepy with minimal gor to people slicing fingers off and sawing off heads. I'm increasingly intrigued by it even more now #TheGrudge — TitoDaCat (@fluffydragon122) December 11, 2019

A Sam Raimi Grudge....and it's rated R. I can not wait. #TheGrudge https://t.co/yn0p4vyVPO — Cecil Says (@dickandcomix) December 11, 2019

Can’t wait to see #TheGrudge movie next year it so scary pic.twitter.com/anvz3iaIKN — jalisha turner (@pinkyopink) December 10, 2019

I’m so ready for spooky hair ghosts to be back in vogue. More excited for this than I have been for a horror flick in a long time...#TheGrudge https://t.co/MixcbRT9Et — OneHourElevatorPitch (@1HourElevator) December 10, 2019

Oh this looks gory and horrific as HELL! Love everything I've seen so far. #TheGrudge https://t.co/bmaLh3aZep — meez (@lonny_aster) December 10, 2019

Trailer

About The Grudge

The movie is the fourth instalment in The Grudge franchise. It is a recreation version of its first part with the same name, which was a remake of Japanese film, Ju-On: The Grudge. The American horror series includes The Grudge (2004), The Grudge 2 (2006) and The Grudge 3 (2009). The new version, The Grudge is set to release on January 3, 2020.

