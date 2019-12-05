The Debate
Melania Trump's Christmas Video Compared To Horror Film By Online Critics

US News

First lady Melania Trump is being trolled after she shared a video on her official twitter handle. Melania shared the video "The Spirit of America" on twitter.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

First lady Melania Trump's video "The Spirit of America" where she can be seen walking down the corridors of the White House with Christmas decorations all around is on the receiving end of online mockery. Melania's video has become a topic of  discussion,with people mocking her for walking around the gigantic house on her own. 

Read: White House: First Lady Melania Trump Has Done A Lot With The Place

It was really hard to make any jokes about the decorations in the video as it looked really pretty but critics of Melania couldn't waste the opportunity so they started making fun of the First lady herself. Author Richard Littler shared the same video after giving it a touch of a horror flick. Richard altered the colour to black and added scary music to it and also inserted a few stills from The Shining. The morphed version of the First lady's video has received more than 14,000 views at the time of publishing this story. 

Read: "Make Christmas Shining Again", Exclaim Twitterati over Melania Trump's 'eerie' Christmas Decorations

On the other hand, Melania's video received more than 163k likes and around 3.7 million views. But that couldn't stop people from mocking her as many took to her twitter handle to take her for a spin. With many questioning the amount spent on the decorations by taxpayers' money. Some even questioned the caption of the video and asking her to explain the meaning of patriotism. 

Read: Melania Trump Talks Up Homework With Kids On ‘Be Best’ Tour

Reactions

Read: 'Child Deserves Privacy': Melania Trump Slams Prof For Mentioning Her Son During Inquiry
 

Published:
