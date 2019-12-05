Melania Trump's Christmas Video Compared To Horror Film By Online Critics

First lady Melania Trump's video "The Spirit of America" where she can be seen walking down the corridors of the White House with Christmas decorations all around is on the receiving end of online mockery. Melania's video has become a topic of discussion,with people mocking her for walking around the gigantic house on her own.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

It was really hard to make any jokes about the decorations in the video as it looked really pretty but critics of Melania couldn't waste the opportunity so they started making fun of the First lady herself. Author Richard Littler shared the same video after giving it a touch of a horror flick. Richard altered the colour to black and added scary music to it and also inserted a few stills from The Shining. The morphed version of the First lady's video has received more than 14,000 views at the time of publishing this story.

On the other hand, Melania's video received more than 163k likes and around 3.7 million views. But that couldn't stop people from mocking her as many took to her twitter handle to take her for a spin. With many questioning the amount spent on the decorations by taxpayers' money. Some even questioned the caption of the video and asking her to explain the meaning of patriotism.

Reactions

How is a Christmas tree an “exhibit of patriotism”? What even is an “exhibit of patriotism”? — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) December 2, 2019

All that's missing are The Shining twins. pic.twitter.com/R5XfYfANxa — Azia Gunn (@TheSmockinGunn) December 2, 2019

Aww, I was hoping you'd reboot last year's stunning display. pic.twitter.com/HiJsp4OkC9 — The Hamberdler (@DavidGSchlicks) December 3, 2019

