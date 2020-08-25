'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' First Look Character Photos Out; Check Them Out

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an upcoming anthology supernatural horror drama series. It is a spiritual follow-up sequel of The Haunting of Hill House, which released in 2018 and garnered many praises from the audiences. The makers have revealed first look pictures from the forthcoming Netflix horror series.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' first look pictures out

The makers have dropped several pictures from The Haunting of Bly Manor, giving the first glimpse of the series. It has The Haunting of Hill House actors’ Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Kate Siege and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, playing all-new characters. The show is set to premiere on Netflix this fall.

The horror show also has T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelie Eve. Check out the first look pictures.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' plot

The story is said to show a young caretaker hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after the two kids fall into his care. As she reaches the Bly estate, the governess begins to see spirits and ghosts who are haunting the premises. The Haunting of Bly Manor is described as, “a gothic romance ghost story based on the stories of Henry James,” by the makers.

The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives this fall. Until then... look beneath the surface. pic.twitter.com/e5rICOlt5F — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. The series is created by Mike Flanagan, who also created The Haunting of Hill House. Victoria Pedretti will play the role of Dani, a governess who looks after two very unusual children, and Jackson-Cohen will essay the character of Peter, a charming fellow. Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are cast in undisclosed roles. While the creative team and many of the cast of Hill House is making a comeback for Bly Manor, the storytelling of the two series will not be linked with each other.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, creator Mike Flanagan said that The Haunting of Bly Manor provides a “new way to tell a love story,” and there are three of them that “really beat at the heart” of this season. He stated that they all have a “very dark” edge to them. The creator noted that it will be “really hard” to differentiate tragedy with romance, by the end of the series. Flanagan mentioned that sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much but is now gone really is the heart of any ghost story.

