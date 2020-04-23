Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Among other industries, the entertainment industry is facing a widespread production shutdown. This has led to a huge hit on virtually all movies and television shows that were in the making. However, horror fans can get a moment of relief as the famous Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House 2, officially titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, is still on schedule. According to director Mike Flanagan, the second season of the superhit horror series will be arriving on Netflix, as planned. Read ahead to know more-

The Haunting of the Hill House season 2 still on schedule, confirms creator

Netflix was quick to give the ‘go-ahead’ to season 2 of the famous web-series with The Haunting of Bly Manor. Viewers have been impatiently waiting for its arrival, ever since it was announced in February 2019. Recently, a fan asked the Doctor Sleep director, Mike Flanagan, about the status of the show, on Twitter. The focus of the question was if the show has been delayed to 2021, due to the pandemic. However, Flanagan’s answer got joy to the fans.

How is series 2 of The Haunting coming along Mike? Will it be delayed into next year? — At Storms End, awaiting Funyun Knight (@Obienator) April 21, 2020

Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they're ready. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 21, 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an adaptation of the 1898 classic novel, The Turn of the Screw. The book, penned by Henry James, has been widely regarded as one of the best horror stories in all of literature. The plot of the book revolves around a governess who arrives at an English country estate to care for the young Miles and Flora. As everything seems to be normal at first, terrifying events gradually begin to start.

The story has been adapted a few times in the past, including The Innocents (1961), and a web-movie produced by the BBC in 2009. No footage of the show has been revealed yet. However, Mike Flanagan did previously hint that he believes season 2 will be much scarier than season 1. The cast includes Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Catherine Parker, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.

