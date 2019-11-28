The Debate
The Irishman Audience Reviews: ''A Monumental Gangster Film'' With De Niro, Pacino & Pesci

Hollywood News

The Irishman is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino & Joe Pesci. Read to know the audience review of the much anticipated film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Irishman

The Irishman is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, the film has a stellar cast of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. It was released in limited theatres on November 1, 2019, and received rave reviews. Now the movie has been released on the OTT platform Netflix. Read to know what viewers think of the film.

Also Read | 'The Irishman' Final Trailer: Fans React To The Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Starrer

The Irishman audience reviews

 

Also Read | The Irishman: A List Of The Best Movies Similar To The Martin Scorsese Crime Drama

 

Also Read | The Irishman To Stream On Netflix Today, Fans Express Excitement

 

Also Read | The Irishman: The Cast And Details Of The Upcoming Netflix Movie

 

 

 

