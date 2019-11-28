The Irishman Audience Reviews: ''A Monumental Gangster Film'' With De Niro, Pacino & Pesci

The Irishman is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, the film has a stellar cast of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. It was released in limited theatres on November 1, 2019, and received rave reviews. Now the movie has been released on the OTT platform Netflix. Read to know what viewers think of the film.

The Irishman audience reviews

#TheIrishman is not only the most impressive technical achievement of the year, but it’s also a stark tale of time, humanity, loyalty, &, in the end, nothingness. The decay of man after a life of obsession & blindness toward what matters most. It’s beautiful. We give it a 9.5/10. pic.twitter.com/ddOGY22x6h — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) November 28, 2019

There is only one word for @TheIrishmanFilm Epic. It is an extended tour de force to be sure. But you literally will not look upon it’s like again. #TheIrishman — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) November 28, 2019

Even with its 3 hrs & 29 mins running time, #TheIrishman doesn’t waste one minute of it. Compelling, intoxicating, and with a sense of melancholy, it focuses on the despair and regrets of a man near the end of his days. The Irishman is another gangster hit for Scorsese, powerful! pic.twitter.com/b8DoqTqvj8 — Kara 🎥 (@Kara_Byrne_) November 27, 2019

Still at a loss of word after #TheIrishman Scorsese’s most personal, powerful and grandest film yet. De Niro, Pacino and Pesci are all exceptional here, the de-aging effects are perfect and the final hour is some of the best filmmaking I’ve seen in years. One of Scorsese’s finest pic.twitter.com/RAdqkpxzYU — ConnorMovies (@ConnorMovies) November 23, 2019

#TheIrishman is not just another Martin Scorsese gangster drama. A much deeper film about what loyalty means, what brotherhood means. It portrays duty, betrayals, regret and mortality in a way I haven never seen before. The absolute best of 2019. pic.twitter.com/3YQNXfR4Bo — Art Vandelay (@iDexterDisciple) November 27, 2019

#TheIrishman is a Martin Scorcese tour de force. A monumental gangster film. 200 minutes that just fly by cuz of some of the best acting this decade, let alone this year. De Niro/Pacino are good but Pesci's the real show stealer here. One of Scorcese's best.



8.5/10 pic.twitter.com/y2Z6YNsBHV — 🎬🍿 (@daMovieDude) November 28, 2019

#TheIrishman is one of the year’s very best film. It’s so great to see legends such as De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci together whom all gave some of the best performances of the year. For a three and half hour long movie, it never once felt slow. — Evan Hanson (@qp_evan) November 27, 2019

Just finished watching one of the best films in years, perhaps even of all time.

Hats off to legends of the film industry. Thank you for memories that will last a lifetime and beyond. Today was a win for cinema #TheIrishman #Scorsese #DeNiro #Pacino #Pesci pic.twitter.com/mYZ7p0XZYd — Leonidas (@Signs2323) November 28, 2019

3 1/2 hours later, just finished #TheIrishman. Very good movie. Yes, it’s a bit too long and probably would have been better as a short series. Nonetheless, still a solid movie.



Pacino and De Niro were great, but Joe Pesci steals the show! Tremendous performance! 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8F0TMNMDxi — Xoel (@XoelCardenas) November 28, 2019

#TheIrishman was monumental, yet bittersweet. A few Titans reunited, perhaps one last time. So it was quite fitting that Life and morality were such integral themes, steeped in self doubt and regret. The main theme encapsulated it so well. The lonely harmonica is quite haunting. pic.twitter.com/pBBEPIk1Fa — Im (@_FILMBuFF_) November 27, 2019

