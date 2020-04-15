'The Irishman' Took 106 Days To Film; Check Out Other Details And Facts About The Movie

The Irishman revives the 90s-style classic mob films. The movie is helmed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The movie takes off in the 50s where a truck driving Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russel Buffalino and the Pennsylvania crime family. The movie also stars Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, who was a union activist and involved in organised crime. Did you know that this is the longest film made by Scorsese? Read the movie's interesting facts and trivia.

The house at the beginning of the film is the same house that is in the movie Goodfellas (1990).

Robert De Niro wanted the film to have the same title as the book, "I Heard You Paint Houses"

Al Pacino said that making this film was how it felt filming movies in the 1970s.

Special effects titan Industrial Light and Magic provided the work to de-age the actors.

At three hours and thirty minutes, this is the longest film Martin Scorsese has ever directed,

The Irishman took 106 days to film, making it the longest shooting schedule in Martin Scorsese's career.

As shown in the film, both Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro can speak in Italian.

This is the seventh film starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. The others are Raging Bull (1980), Once Upon a Time in America (1984), Goodfellas (1990), Casino (1995), A Bronx Tale (1993), and The Good Shepherd (2006).

There's a lot of driving in The Irishman, but nobody wears a seat belt

Robert De Niro refers to himself as "The Irishman" in two scenes in Goodfellas.

This is Martin Scorsese's 26th full-length theatrical feature film and was shot primarily on 35 mm film.

Ray Liotta reportedly expressed interest in playing a role in the movie.

This is the first time Al Pacino worked with either Martin Scorsese or Joe Pesci in a film.

The de-ageing process was first demonstrated for Martin Scorsese by visual effects expert Pablo Helman using footage of Robert De Niro in Goodfellas (1990).

