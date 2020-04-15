'The Irishman' Took 106 Days To Film; Check Out Other Details And Facts About The Movie

The Irishman revives the 90s-style classic mob films. The movie is helmed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The movie takes off in the 50s where a truck driving Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russel Buffalino and the Pennsylvania crime family. The movie also stars Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa, who was a union activist and involved in organised crime. Did you know that this is the longest film made by Scorsese? Read the movie's interesting facts and trivia.
- The house at the beginning of the film is the same house that is in the movie Goodfellas (1990).
- Robert De Niro wanted the film to have the same title as the book, "I Heard You Paint Houses"
- Al Pacino said that making this film was how it felt filming movies in the 1970s.
- Special effects titan Industrial Light and Magic provided the work to de-age the actors.
- At three hours and thirty minutes, this is the longest film Martin Scorsese has ever directed,
- The Irishman took 106 days to film, making it the longest shooting schedule in Martin Scorsese's career.
- As shown in the film, both Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro can speak in Italian.
Also read: Joaquin Phoenix Had A Fallout With Co-star Robert De Niro During The Shoot Of 'Joker'?
- This is the seventh film starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. The others are Raging Bull (1980), Once Upon a Time in America (1984), Goodfellas (1990), Casino (1995), A Bronx Tale (1993), and The Good Shepherd (2006).
- There's a lot of driving in The Irishman, but nobody wears a seat belt
- Robert De Niro refers to himself as "The Irishman" in two scenes in Goodfellas.
- This is Martin Scorsese's 26th full-length theatrical feature film and was shot primarily on 35 mm film.
- Ray Liotta reportedly expressed interest in playing a role in the movie.
- This is the first time Al Pacino worked with either Martin Scorsese or Joe Pesci in a film.
- The de-ageing process was first demonstrated for Martin Scorsese by visual effects expert Pablo Helman using footage of Robert De Niro in Goodfellas (1990).
Also read: Martin Scorsese's Film Goes Over-budget, Forcing Him To Reach Out To Streaming Platforms
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.