Martin Scorsese's Film Goes Over-budget, Forcing Him To Reach Out To Streaming Platforms

Martin Scorsese's previous film, The Irishman, was one of the most expensive films of his entire career. Now, it seems like his next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is also facing its own share of budgetary concerns. According to the latest reports, Martin Scorsese might be forced to reach out to streaming platforms due to his film's inflated budget.

Martin Scorsese may have to release Killers of the Flower Moon on Netflix or AppleTV

According to an American leading daily newspaper, Martin Scorsese's next, Killers of the Flower Moon, has already exceeded its budget. The expenses for the film have already surpassed over $200 million. According to the report, this inflated budget is now making studio Paramount Pictures anxious about the upcoming project.

The report also states that Martin Scorsese is now in talks with streaming platforms like Netflix and AppleTV. Martin Scorsese is reportedly asking the platforms to either finance the movie or distribute it. The report also claims that Martin Scorsese is reaching out to other possible production studios. He is currently in talks with Universal and MGM as well.

The report mentions that Paramount studio is still willing to participate as a financier or distributor for the film. There is no confirmation on what platform the movie will premiere on. Martin Scorsese's previous film, The Irishman, featured on Netflix and was the most expensive film of his filmmaking career.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will star Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles. This film will be based on David Grann’s historical book of the same name. The film will be set in 1920s Oklahoma and will deal with the Osage Nation murders, where a group of Native American's were killed after they found oil underneath their property. The book also death with the birth of the FBI, as the Osage Nation murders were one of their first major investigations.

