'Suicide Squad' Director Agrees With Fan Theory About Joker Recruiting Fake Harley Quinn

Director David Ayer, who helmed DC Comic's Suicide Squad's big-screen adaptation in 2016, took to Twitter on Saturday to confirm a fan theory about the Joker and Harley Quinn. The theory raised by Twitter user @ColdBloodedJoke is based on the notion that a mysterious red woman who was apparent on-set in behind-the-scenes photographs and promotional videos. But was either not present or was digitally removed from the theatrical cut of the film. And when asked by another user to comment on the hypothesis, Ayer simply said, "This is not wrong."

The initial tweet posted a day earlier, featured side-by-side comparisons of the same scene as seen in the actual, theatrical version, as well as the behind-the-scenes/promotional video. In the latter, an anonymous woman in a red dress is sprawled out onto a small couch, while in the former she is notably absent.

The tweet also made reference to an episode of the animated series, The New Batman Adventures called "Joker's Millions," in which the Joker recruits Harley Quinn as a replacement while the real Harley is locked up in Arkham Asylum. The Joker is wary of Fake Harley in the season and is motivated by rage to try to shoot her until one of his henchmen intervenes.

Also read | Fans Think Margot Robbie Is The Reason Why Will Smith Opted Out Of 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is also kept in prison at Arkham Asylum in Suicide Squad until she is freed to join the villains and anti-heroes, titular squad. The fan theory also suggested that the film Joker (Jared Leto) recruited or abducted women to replace or mimic her when she was locked up until she became disinterested or frustrated with them and killed them. Take a look at his tweet and the director’s comment below.

My theory about they mysterious woman in red. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/J3cxd8PUfY — ★ ℳi$T€ℜ J ★ (@ColdBloodedJoke) August 1, 2020

Also read | Will Smith Spent Time Training With Navy SEALs For 'Suicide Squad'; Read More Trivia

Fans react

Fans and movie buffs were stunned by seeing this theory. They went all out to comment on to shocking this theory was for them. Netizens also went on to laud the person for the well-thought theory. The post garnered over 109 retweets and comments. One of the users wrote, “very good theory”. While the other one wrote, “this is so cool”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Thank you. That's so cool. 🙏 — ★ ℳi$T€ℜ J ★ (@ColdBloodedJoke) August 1, 2020

Very good theory👍 — Billy 🇦🇺 Associate Producer🍍🍕 (@DCJustice5) August 1, 2020

omg that's so creepy and i love it — tom ☆ (@bunnyality) August 1, 2020

Also read | David Ayer Reveals A Major Scene With Harley Quinn & Joker From 'Suicide Squad'

Also read | Harley Quinn's New Look Revealed In Leaked Photos From 'Suicide Squad 2' Set

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.