Joaquin Phoenix Spotted Wearing Vastly Mismatched Socks, Photo Goes Viral; See Here

Joaquin Phoenix is expecting his first child with fiancé Rooney Mara and the actor was spotted in West Hollywood on Sunday afternoon wearing a pair of mismatched socks. The 45-year-old actor was photographed after coming from a work out session. The news about the Joker actor wearing mismatched socks has gone viral on social media, and here are the details about it.

Joaquin Phoenix steps out in mismatched socks

Joaquin Phoenix was seen sporting a plain black t-shirt that he paired up with a pair of black shorts. He rounded up his look with black converse shoes and a pair of sunglasses while he placed another pair of glasses in his t-shirt. The actor was also wearing a mask as the COVID 19 pandemic continues to spread among people.

What caught everyone’s eye was the vastly different socks that the actor was wearing. While on one leg he wore plain grey coloured sock, on the other leg he wore a white sock with prints on it. Check out the pictures below.

Neither Phoenix nor his fiancé Rooney have spoken publically about their pregnancy. It was Page Six that first reported about the couple expecting their first child. Phoenix and Mara are very private about their personal lives. It was reported by Dailymali.uk that the couple is expecting the child by the end of August or the beginning of September, although no due date has been confirmed.

Reportedly, the couple started dating back in the year 2016, after they met for the first time in 2015 on the sets of their film Her. Reportedly, they moved to Hollywood Hills mansion together in the year 2018. Her was a romance/ sci-fi film that starred Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role along with Spike Jonze, Scarlett Johansson and Rooney Mara in pivotal roles.

Joaquin Phoenix work front

Joaquin Phoenix ruled the 2019 award season with his Todd Philips directorial, Joker. Phoenix portrayed the character of Arthur Fleck in the film who goes on to become the Joker. The actor won prestigious awards like Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for his performance in this film.

Reportedly, he will be seen next in C’mon C’mon. This is a drama written and directed by Mike Mills. It stars Joaquin Phoenix along with Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman and Jaboukie Young-White in pivotal roles.

