Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Donates Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19

Bryan Cranston, in a recent post uploaded on social media, revealed that he had been diagnosed with mild symptoms for the novel Coronavirus. The Breaking Bad actor stated that he finds himself very lucky to have only got mild symptoms in comparison to the 150,000 Americans who lost their lives. The actor has now recovered as he stated in the video and has certain plans to help those who are still battling with the dreaded virus. Bryan Cranston uploaded a video that was over 2 minutes long in which he talked about donating plasma for those victims who were still battling Coronavirus.

Bryan Cranston donates plasma as he was once tested COVID-19 positive

In the video, Bryan Cranston announced that he had COVID-19 symptoms a while ago. He then said that he considers himself lucky to have mild symptoms and therefore he wishes to help other people out as well. Hence Bryan Cranston revealed that he is starting a program at the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center. He further added that he hopes that this drive of donating plasma will help some people. The actor then went on to share a note that spoke about COVID-19. In the caption for the post, Bryan Cranston shared how the patients of the Coronavirus have been dealing with and battling the virus. It was mentioned that people often feel weak and several other symptoms generally slow a person down.

Further on in the caption, Bryan Cranston wrote that he himself faced some of these symptoms on a very mild level. He then in the note urged his fans to be patient for a little bit longer. He added that he himself followed all the necessary protocols and regularly adhered to the rules of social distancing. However, he still somehow contracted the virus. He mentioned that it is daunting to him that over 150,000 Americans have lost their lives because of the dreaded Coronavirus. Further on he said that he is lucky to have escaped with minor symptoms and that he thanks his blessings for haven gotten away. He asked the people to continue to follow all the protocols and to wear a mask at all times. In conclusion, Bryan Cranston said that one could prevail from the pandemic only if they all adhere to the rules together.

