Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are 'excited' For Their First Baby As They Move Into NYC Mansion?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, are gearing up to welcome their first child this September. A report, published by a leading Hollywood news portal, stated that they moved into their newly renovated $5.8 million+ "dream spot" in NYC's NoHo neighbourhood. The report added that Gigi was excited and thrilled to share the news with her followers.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik to move into NYC apartment

Interestingly, the report stated that moving into her NYC home felt like a dream come true to Gigi. Elaborating further about Gigi's excitement, it added that Gigi was not sure if the apartment was going to be ready on time, but it all came together perfectly, and she cannot be happier with the final results. The 25-year-old fashion model cannot believe this is the home she's going to raise her baby in.

Gigi Hadid's NYC apartment

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Gigi grabbed a lot of attention on social media as she gave a sneak peek into her New York City apartment. On Gigi Hadid's Instagram, the model posted pictures of her newly done up apartment. She explained that the place has taken her over a year to complete. Gigi's mother Yolanda also chipped in with her design knowledge to help her plan out everything.

The interior of Gigi Hadid's New York home is done up in accents of gold, white and black. However, there is a colour pop element in almost every nook and cranny of the apartment. From sofa to table decor, wall arts to bathroom walls, everything is brightly coloured to break the monotony of the other colours.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Reportedly, Gigi and Zayn began dating November 2015 but announced their split on March 13, 2018. However, they were seen kissing on April 29, 2018, and holding hands, sparking reconciliation rumours. The stars were back on after they reconnected in April but split up for the second time in January 2019. Later, in January 2020, the rumours of their love affair again started floating on the internet. And, earlier in April 2020, Gigi's mother confirmed Gigi Hadid's pregnancy, in a media interaction.

