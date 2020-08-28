The King's Man Delayed Again, Gets A New 2021 Theatrical Release Date

The King's Man is one of the most-anticipated upcoming spy action comedy films. This prequel film is the third instalment in the Kingsman series. After being postponed numerous times, the movie was scheduled to release next month. However, it has been pushed ahead yet again by Disney to ensure it enjoys a theatrical release.

The King’s Man shifted to 2021

The King’s Man has been facing release date issue for quite a long time now. The movie was initially set to release on November 15, 2019, but was later pushed to February 14, 2020. Then the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 18, 2020. Now Disney has provided a fresh date for its 20th Century Studios’ spy action project. The King’s Man is currently eyeing to premiere in cinemas on February 26, 2021.

The King’s Man original fell under 20th Century Fox Studios but has made its way to Disney after the latter bought the film's rights in late 2019. Disney is going ahead with the release of Marvel Comics characters’ movie, The New Mutants, which also was a part of Fox. However, the delay of The King’s Man did not come as a surprise to many because there was no promotion of the movie taking place, since its trailer was released in July 2020. It seems like the studio is opting for a late but theatrical release for the project as it is a part of a franchise which has garnered many praises from the audiences.

The King’s Man plot

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

Witness the origin. Check out these brand-new international posters for #TheKingsMan, in theaters September 18. pic.twitter.com/dtgrKHPLma — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) July 17, 2020

About The King’s Man

The King’s Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who has also helmed the previous two movies. He wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. It is loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. The movie takes place decades before the first two instalments in the franchise, Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). The King’s Man cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Rhys Ifans, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou, Daniel Brühl, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charles Dance and others.

