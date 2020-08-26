'Mulan' Pricing In International Disney Plus Markets Revealed; Details Inside

Mulan is an upcoming action drama film directed by Niki Caro. The movie will be missing its theatrical release and will be out on Disney+ on September 4, 2020, at a premium extra cost for subscribers to the SVOD. Now the international pricing for the movie has been unveiled at various places.

Mulan Disney+ International pricing revealed

The expected price point of Mulan for the U.S. audiences is $29.99, which has caused a debate about the value of PVOD. Some argue that it is a huge amount to spend for an at-home rental, while others see it as a premium price for a quality product with the perspective of taking a family to cinemas, which might cost higher. However, the price of Mulan will be comparatively less in other international markets.

Mulan will roughly cost $26 USD in several places around the globe. In the UK, the movie will be available for viewing on Disney+ for £19.99, which is equivalent to $26 USD. The official Twitter handle of the OTT platform confirmed the price in the country.

The legend arrives. Stream Disney’s #Mulan on September 4. Exclusively available to Disney+ subscribers with Premier Access for £19.99. For more info go to https://t.co/D854HdGrAO pic.twitter.com/4Xjh8nE0mz — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) August 25, 2020

The audiences in Canada can watch Mulan with premium access on Disney+ for $34.99 CAD, a little more than $26 USD. The movie will cost €21.99 ($26.01) in most European territories, including Spain and Italy. Check out the official tweet below.

Llega la leyenda. #Mulán, disponible en exclusiva a partir del 4 de septiembre para abonados a #DisneyPlus solo a través de Acceso Premium por 21,99€. Para más información entra en https://t.co/acuGQ6mEwO pic.twitter.com/Oxo6bzELWd — Disney+ España (@DisneyPlusES) August 25, 2020

According to Variety, Mulan is priced at NZ$39.99 ($26.08) in New Zealand, and in Australia. The movie can be accessed for $34. 99 AUS, which is close to $25. 07 USD. In France, the film will not cost any extra money for the viewers as it will be available to all the subscribers as part of their regular package. However, the release date in the country is not confirmed yet.

In India, Mulan information page is not made available yet on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform has not even teased the upcoming movie on the site, as it has been doing in countries like the United Kingdom. It is speculated that Disney would charge a significantly less amount for the movie in India, as $26 rental price would amount to around ₹1,932. The annual premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar in the country is ₹1,499 ($20).

Watch Director Niki Caro and the cast of Mulan as they talk about the journey of finding Mulan. Start streaming Disney's #Mulan exclusively in 10 days on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access. For more info: https://t.co/do5AhgRefg pic.twitter.com/UDpOyaHfNK — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) August 25, 2020

About Mulan

Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animated film of the same name. It stars Liu Yifei in the titular role, along with Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, and Gong Li. The movie was initially scheduled to release on November 2, 2018, but has been delayed multiple times since then. Now it will be available on Disney’s streaming platform Disney Plus for the audiences worldwide.

