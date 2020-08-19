'The New Mutants' Cast Narrates The Plot Ahead Of Its Theatrical Release

The New Mutants is an upcoming superhero horror film directed by Josh Boone. The movie, which has been delayed several times, is all set to hit the theatres soon. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped a video giving a sneak peek and gist of the film, narrated by the lead cast.

Also Read | 'The New Mutants': Opening Scene Of The Film Revealed; Watch Here

Meet 'The New Mutants' in a fresh sneak peek

The New Mutants cast appears in a video providing a summary of the movie and give a sneak peek. The video features Blu Hunt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga and Charlie Heaton. They give a gist of the movie in just 60 seconds.

The actors narrate what The New Mutants has for the audiences. It states that a young mutant, Dany (Blu Hunt), wakes up in a “sketchy” medical facility run by Dr Cecilia Reyes, played by Alice Braga. Dany meets the other young mutants, Rahne, Illyana, Roberto and Sam; who are monitored there. Dr Reyes wants them to understand their powers, so they have therapy sessions to discuss their “haunted” past. Things get “weird” and the young mutants discover that they cannot leave the medical facility. As they are trapped in a “creepy hospital”, soon a sinister force invades. The five young mutants start to question the motive of Dr Reyes, and it “only gets worse” from there. The New Mutants is just 10 days away from its release in many markets. The tickets are now on sale for the movie. Check out the video below.

Also Read | 'The New Mutants' To Feature A Same-sex Love Story Between 'X-Men' Characters

Also Read | 'The New Mutants' Trailer Is Out After A Long Wait; Watch It Here

The New Mutants cast has popular names like Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin / Magik, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie / Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar / Mirage and Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa / Sunspot. They are the five young mutants who are treated at the medical facility. Alice Braga essays Dr Cecilia Reyes, a mentor to the group and who can generate protective fields around herself.

Also Read | 'The New Mutants' Director Josh Boone Has His Trilogy All Planned Out

The New Mutants was initially scheduled to release on April 13, 2018. However, due to several issues, the release date has been pushed ahead multiple times. It even went into reshoots and then got acquired by Disney, as the company bought Fox Studios. After a long wait, The New Mutants is now set to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020, in the United States. Its release in many other international markets is still in jeopardy amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.