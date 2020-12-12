'The King's Man' Release Date Pushed By A Month To March 2021 By Disney

The King’s Man is an upcoming period spy action comedy movie. Like several other projects, the multi-starrer film has been facing a release date issue. Now the makers have changed the premiere date again, postponing it for the sixth time.

The King’s Man release date delayed to March 2021

The recently held Disney Investor Day 2020 provided updates on several projects of the company. Among them was The King’s Man which has been waited for a long time by franchise fans. The movie is been pushed since 2019, due to some or the other problem. Now Disney has set The King’s Man release date to March 12, 2021.

The film was initially set to release on November 15, 2019, but was later pushed to February 14, 2020. Then the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 18, 2020. However, it was delayed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic to February 26, 2021. Disney then upped the date for its 20th Century Studios’ spy action venture by two weeks to February 12. And now, it is eyed to arrive in March. Even with such issues, the company is keen on premiering the film on the big screen as it has a good fan base.

Official The King's Man plot

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

Witness the origin. Check out these brand-new international posters for #TheKingsMan, in theaters September 18. pic.twitter.com/dtgrKHPLma — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) July 17, 2020

The King’s Man cast and more

The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who has also helmed the previous two movies. He wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. It is loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. The movie takes place decades before the first two installments in the franchise, Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017).

Matthew Vaugh, David Reid, and Adam Bohling are bankrolling the project. The production companies involved are 20th Century Studios, Marv Studios, and Cloudy Productions. It will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures in the global market.

The King’s Man cast has Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford, Gemma Arterton as Polly, Rhys Ifans as Grigori Rasputin, Matthew Goode as Captain Morton / The Shepherd, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Lee Unwin. It includes Tom Hollander reportedly in a triple role, with Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance in key roles. Stanley Tucci, Neil Jackson, Joel Basman, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, and Alexandra Maria Lara will also be seen.

