Marvel's Fantastic Four, Secret Invasion, & Other Newly Announced Phase 4 Series And Films

The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day was recently held and revealed numerous projects under development in their subsidiary companies. It includes Marvel Studios as the company announced multiple Marvel movies, series, and more in Phase Four of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has some brand-new shows and a Fantastic Four reboot.

Also Read | Disney Plans To Stream A Galaxy Of Star Wars, Marvel Series

Everything New from Marvel Studios in Phase Four

Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer, Kevin Feige, disclosed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding, on Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day. It has new shows coming to Disney Plus, along with brand new films in the near future. Feige said that the Cinematic Universe weaves storylines, heroes, and villains across 23 feature films to date. He mentioned that with Disney+, they are able to extend this way of storytelling to a new format – creating series that are connected to their theatrical releases, making the MCU more immersive than ever. Check out new project details.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion on Disney Plus. It will reunite him with his Captain Marvel co-star Ben Mendelsohn as he reprises Talos. The former S.H.I.E.L.D. director and the Skrull had a rough start in the movie but left several questions for fans with Talos’ imposing as Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now the crossover event series will depict a “faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” much like the comics.

Ironheart

The second new Marvel series heading to Disney+ is Ironheart. It stars Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk) in the lead role as Riri Williams who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron man himself, Tony Stark. The show will likely take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Also Read | Marvel Have No Plans To Resurrect Robert Downey Jr.s' Tony Stark / Iron Man, Says Exec VP

Armor Wars

Tony Stark’s best friend, James Rhodes will look after his legacy as he tries to take care of things when the late genius’ tech falls into the wrong hands. Don Cheadle will reprise his role as War Machine, who must face these tech consequences in the Disney+ series Armor Wars. Threat on the technology was always hinted at, as Robert Downey Jr.’s Stark kept it private for himself with a feeling that in the wrong hands it could lead to destruction. Now after he is gone, his biggest nightmare will come alive.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

James Gunn is returning to write and direct The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney Plus. It will take place before the next Guardians of the Galaxy film arrive in 2023. The all-new original special will feature Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot as they get engaged in some spirited shenanigans. The show will premiere during the 2022 holiday season.

Also Read | James Gunn Confirms A Death In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'?

I Am Groot

Marvel movies' fan-favourite character Groot is getting his own Disney+ show. Titled I Am Groot, it will have the little tree, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts. More details and Vin Diesel’s return to voice the character is yet to be disclosed.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel movies Phase 4 has already announced Ant-Man 3 with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprising Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne / Wasp. What caught everyone’s attention is that the film will introduce Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, who could be the potential next big baddie like Thanos. Jonathan Majors will play Kang, making his MCU debut. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer return ad Dr. Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dayne, with Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. “It’s a family affair!”

Also Read | Ant-Man 3 To Introduce Young Avengers In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Fantastic Four

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The Disney Company’s Investor Day was closed with a huge revelation for Marvel movies Phase 4. A new take on Fantastic Four is in development at Marvel Studios. It will introduce Marvel’s First Family – Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), in the MCU. Jon Watts, who helmed the two MCU Spider-Man projects, is on board to direct the upcoming film.

All Images Source: Marvel.com

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.