Joey King And Netflix To Reunite For 'Uglies', A Dystopian Story Obsessed With 'beauty'

Joey King’s most recently released Netflix’s romantic comedy, The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) was a complete success. Now, Netflix and Joey King are all set to reunite for their next project. The actor has been signed to star and even executively produce Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s international bestseller dystopian fantasy novel Uglies. Read further ahead to know more about it.

Joey King and Netflix to reunite for their next project

Joey King will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s international bestseller dystopian fantasy novel Uglies. McG, who has recently worked a lot with Netflix over many projects, has been signed on to direct the adaptation. This will mark the fourth movie that McG will be directing for the platform, having previously helmed The Babysitter, Rim of the World, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Joey King will also be the executive producer of the movie. Jamie King and Westerfield will also join as executive producers.

An adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's novel, the story is set in a dystopian world where every 16 year old is subjected to an operation that conforms them to ideal beauty standards. pic.twitter.com/lo23TYaJKj — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 29, 2020

The story for the adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s fantasy novel Uglies will be set in a world where a compulsory operation at 16 wipes out physical differences and makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty. According to reports from Deadline, sources say that Joey King has been a huge fan of the novel and it was she who brought the story to Netflix. Joey King called the people at Netflix, got them to read the script and the book, and then Joey King got Netflix to option it.

Joey King has already had a big summer after the release of Netflix’s sequel to her smash hit romantic comedy, The Kissing Booth 2, as well as announcing a third movie that is already shot and has Joey King returning to star as the lead character. Joey King is also coming off her Emmy-nominated character of Gypsy in Hulu’s limited series The Act and will also produce the series for Hulu after striking a first-look deal with the online streaming platform. Joey King is the youngest artist to strike a deal with an online streaming network. Joey King has also signed on to co-star with Brad Pitt in Sony’s Bullet Train.

