'Army Of The Dead' Release Date On Netflix Announced; Know Premiere Of Zack Snyder's Film

Army of the Dead is an upcoming zombie heist movie on Netflix. It is directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Zack Snyder. The project has an ensemble cast and has generated a good hype among the people. Know about its premiere date and more information.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Film 'Army Of The Dead' Reveals New Photos

Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead release date on Netflix

Popular director Zack Snyder is making a zombie heist movie titled Army of the Dead for Netflix. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi, and Matthias Schweighöfer. As it has garnered great buzz on social media, there is a question mark on its premiere date.

An exact Army of the Dead release date has not been announced yet by Netflix. However, the movie is expected to arrive this year, 2021, itself. It is speculated that the project could premiere on the streaming platform during Halloween which falls in October. The film might be included as its must-see venture in the spooky season, considering its horror-thriller genre.

Also Read | 'Army Of The Dead' Star Garret Dillahunt Teases Scary Zombies In Zack Snyder Movie

Zack Snyder reveals first look at his Zombie Heist film on Netflix #ArmyofTheDead



[Source: https://t.co/bUczEu1led] pic.twitter.com/BDf1KtIfd4 — The Zack Snyder Bible (@ZackSnyderBible) January 6, 2021

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' Gets A Prequel Film And An Anime Series With Netflix

Army of the Dead follows a group of military mercenaries who plans a heist on a Las Vegas casino taking the advantage of a zombie outbreak. The screenplay is by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, while the story is by Snyder and Joby Harold. The project was announced in 2008 with Universal Studios and Warner Bros. Entertainment on-board to co-produce. A decade later in 2019, Netflix acquired the distribution rights. It is bankrolled by Deborah Snyder, Zack, and Wesley Coller. Filming began in July 2019, in Los Angeles, California, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's Comeback Film, Army Of The Dead, Will Bring A Zombie Outbreak In Las Vegas

Even before the movie's premiere, Netflix has revealed its plan to expand the zombie universe. The streamer has greenlighted two Army of the Dead projects. One is a prequel movie and the other one is an anime series. The untitled prequel film will be helmed by Matthias Schweighöfer who will also star in it as Ludwig Dieter, his character from Army of the Dead. The anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will show the origin story of Dave Bautista’s Army of the Dead character. The plot will revolve around him and his crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they face the source of the zombie outbreak. A couple of episodes of the series will be directed by Zack Snyder, along with showrunner Jay Olivia who will also helm a few episodes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.