Jacob Elordi Responds To Claims Of Being "miserable" On The Kissing Booth 2 Sets

Jacob Elordi responded on fans questions that asked him was he actually “miserable” while filming The Kissing Booth 2. Many fans speculated that the actor was uninterested in the project, when Netflix released a small BTS clip in October 2019. Now, Jacob has clarified the rumours. Read to know what he said.

Jacob Elordi reacts to claims of being “miserable” on The Kissing Booth 2 sets

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Jacob Elordi, who plays Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth film series, opened up about allegations of being “miserable” on sets and not wanting to make the movie. He said no to the claims and stated that he has a “resting miserable” face. The actor mentioned that it is because he is usually thinking a lot, like, an “insane amount” of thinking about something ridiculous. Jacob thinks that his character, Noah is a moody guy and is not running around super happy. He noted that he was not miserable, but he was tired. However, he “had a blast” and “it was cool” shooting the film.

Jacob Elordi revealed the reason for being tired on the sets of The Kissing Booth 2. He mentioned that he came straight from filming web series Euphoria. He finished the series and then got on a plane and flew to Africa to shoot The Kissing Booth sequel. The actor stated that it was a “dramatic shift” mentally. He said that there was a “nice calm” in going back to The Kissing Booth set and being able to settle into something he knew how to do and knew what to expect and had friends around. Jacob disclosed that he was “so exhausted” the entire shoot because he has just come off of eight months of filming and then had to fly to Africa. He noted that he “never really woke up” and just got through it.

The Kissing Booth film series

The Kissing Booth is a Netflix film series. It features Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi and Molly Ringwald with others. The first instalment was released in 2018, followed by the latest 2020 sequel and the third instalment is in the post-production stage, eyeing for a 2021 release. They are teen romantic comedy movies directed by Vince Marcello.

