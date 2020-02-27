'The Last Thing He Wanted' Explained: All You Need To Know About The Anne Hathway Starrer

Netflix original film, The Last Thing He Wanted, is reportedly been on viewer's watch-list. However, the film helmed by Dee Rees is receiving not so good reviews for its incomprehensible plot. All the movie buffs who have been asking ‘What really happened in the film?’, here’s taking a look at what exactly happened in, The Last Thing He Wanted.

'The Last Thing He Wanted' Explained

Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway) is a reporter at The Atlantic Post. She is sent to cover the Salvadoran Civil War which was fought amongst the El Salvador military-led government and an alliance of the anti-government groups. And later due to some issues, Elena gets pulled off from the case that she was working on and is sent to cover US President Ronald Reagan’s re-election campaign trial. Elena is unhappy with her post and secretly covers the story on the Civil War.

While she is covering the story for the re-election campaign, she tries interviewing the secretary of state, George Shultz about weapons which are being smuggled through Nicaragua. Later, she receives photographs of the weapons being smuggled along with a note telling her to stay away and not get involved in it. She later finds out that the weapons in those photographs are from the National Guard surplus and later gets to know that the weapons are being shipped from Florida to Central America.

Elena is later informed that her father, Dick McMahon was admitted in the hospital. She soon leaves the campaign trail and goes to meet her father. Elena later gets to know that her father was involved in some illegal activities in Central America.

He also has a big deal with his partner, which he wants Elena to complete it for him. Elena agrees to complete her father’s work and goes on to take a plane loaded with weapons where she has to deliver this stuff to Costa Rica, collect the cash and return back.

As soon as Elena delivers the stuff she does not receive her payment and also misses her flight back home. Elena later realises that she is in danger as she was taken to the military base camps. She manages to escape the place by stealing a car and drives herself to a safe spot. She later calls her friend from the news agency to do some digging about her dad’s partner, Max Epperson where she then finds out that there is no one with the name or identity that exists.

Elena soon manages to get flight tickets to go back to her hometown from the person who had organised her trip to Costa Rica. She then gets to know that all the men who were working with her father are trying to defame her for smuggling and back in the US her father has been killed by the men. Till then she was staying at a hotel where she met a guy named Treat who she begins to trust after all the mishaps that happened to her.

The hotel that she was staying in, is attacked the very next day and Treat soon sets her up in an abandoned hotel and tells her that she is safe and the government will rescue her in few days. Elena soon hides her reporting documents in a safe place and later Elena gets to know that the place she is living in has been raided and runs to Treat, who then shoots her on the spot.

Later, a guy named Jones, who was working for the Nicaragua government, retrieves Elena’s documents that she hid and gives it to her friend who completes the story and publishes it. Soon, the world gets to know the entire story that was hidden from them all this while.

