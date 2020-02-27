The Debate
'Love Is Blind' Cast, Contestants & Couples; Know All The Details Of Netflix's Dating Show

Television News

Netflix's latest dating series, Love is Blind, will drop its final episode on February 27, 2020. Take a sneak peek into the Love is Blind cast and other details

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
love is blind cast

When many of us were busy in celebrating the month of love, February, Netflix attempted to redefine the love for everyone with their new series. Netflix's latest dating show, Love Is Blind, has become a talk of the town for its concept. The audience and fans were glued to their laptop and mobile.

After releasing nine episodes, Netflix will drop the last the finale episode, titled The Wedding, on February 27, 2020. But many online entertainment and news portals have given a sneak peek into the list of contestants and cast of Love Is Blind.

READ | Caroline Flack, 'Love Island' Host, Found Dead In London Apartment

Check out the Love is Blind cast:

The female cast of Love is Blind

  • Alyson "Aly" Costa
  • Amber Pike
  • Brianna Holmes
  • Chloe
  • Danielle Drouin
  • Diamond Jack
  • Ebony Alexis
  • Giannina Gibelli
  • India Bridgeforth
  • Jessica Batten
  • Kay Nicole
  • Kelly Chase
  • Lauren "LC" Chamblin
  • Lauren Speed
  • Lexie Skipper
  • Lillie Mae

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts Pride Flag On His T-shirt, Gives A Bold Message ‘love Is Love’

The male cast of Love is Blind

  • Cameron Hamilton
  • Carlton Morton
  • Damian Powers
  • Jon
  • Kenneth Smith
  • Kenny Barnes
  • Mark Cuevas
  • Matt Barnett
  • Matt Thomas
  • Taylor Lupton
  • Rory Newbrough
  • Ryan Martin
  • Westley Baer

 

Couples in Love is Blind (Engaged but not married)

  • Cameron Hamilton is engaged to Lauren Speed
  • Carlton Morton is engaged to Diamond Jack
  • Damian Powers is engaged to Giannina Gibelli
  • Kenny Barnes is engaged to Kelly Chase
  • Mark Cuevas is engaged to Jessica Batten
  • Matt Barnett is engaged to Amber Pike

READ | 'Love Island' To Not Air An Episode 'out Of Respect For Caroline Flack's Family'

Details of Netflix's Love Is Blind

For the unversed, Love Is Blind is a popular Netflix original series. The first five episodes of the series were premiered on February 13, 2020. Later on next Thursday, that is February 20, 2020, the makers released four more episodes.

The finale episode will be streamed on February 27, 2020. Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hosting the currently airing dating show. The series follows a speed dating format for ten days. 30 men and women live in a pod and without seeing each other, they try to find love of their life. 

READ | 'Love Island' To 'The Bachelor': Top Dating Shows Other Than 'Splitsvilla' You Can Watch

(Cover Image Courtesy: Netflix YouTube)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
