'Love Is Blind' Cast, Contestants & Couples; Know All The Details Of Netflix's Dating Show

When many of us were busy in celebrating the month of love, February, Netflix attempted to redefine the love for everyone with their new series. Netflix's latest dating show, Love Is Blind, has become a talk of the town for its concept. The audience and fans were glued to their laptop and mobile.

After releasing nine episodes, Netflix will drop the last the finale episode, titled The Wedding, on February 27, 2020. But many online entertainment and news portals have given a sneak peek into the list of contestants and cast of Love Is Blind.

Check out the Love is Blind cast:

The female cast of Love is Blind

Alyson "Aly" Costa

Amber Pike

Brianna Holmes

Chloe

Danielle Drouin

Diamond Jack

Ebony Alexis

Giannina Gibelli

India Bridgeforth

Jessica Batten

Kay Nicole

Kelly Chase

Lauren "LC" Chamblin

Lauren Speed

Lexie Skipper

Lillie Mae

The male cast of Love is Blind

Cameron Hamilton

Carlton Morton

Damian Powers

Jon

Kenneth Smith

Kenny Barnes

Mark Cuevas

Matt Barnett

Matt Thomas

Taylor Lupton

Rory Newbrough

Ryan Martin

Westley Baer

Couples in Love is Blind (Engaged but not married)

Cameron Hamilton is engaged to Lauren Speed

Carlton Morton is engaged to Diamond Jack

Damian Powers is engaged to Giannina Gibelli

Kenny Barnes is engaged to Kelly Chase

Mark Cuevas is engaged to Jessica Batten

Matt Barnett is engaged to Amber Pike

Details of Netflix's Love Is Blind

For the unversed, Love Is Blind is a popular Netflix original series. The first five episodes of the series were premiered on February 13, 2020. Later on next Thursday, that is February 20, 2020, the makers released four more episodes.

The finale episode will be streamed on February 27, 2020. Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hosting the currently airing dating show. The series follows a speed dating format for ten days. 30 men and women live in a pod and without seeing each other, they try to find love of their life.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Netflix YouTube)

