Netflix Original 'The Last Thing He Wanted' Fails To Impress; Fans Call It 'confusing'

A recent Netflix movie, The Last Thing He Wanted, started streaming on the platform from January 27, 2020. The Dee Rees directorial is based on the book of the same name written by Joan Didion. The political thriller drama features Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Toby Jones, and Willem Dafoe in the star cast.

Though the audience was eagerly waiting to watch the film adaptation of the book The Last Thing He Wanted, the film turned out a disappointment for many. It received a negative response from the critics as well. Many of Anne Hathaway fans expressed their disappointment on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Here are a few tweets in which fans tried to give an insight and review of the film:

Twitter reaction

#Netflix drops the ball with #TheLastThingHeWanted, which is a criminal misuse of the great Anne Hathaway and the rest of the talented cast: https://t.co/YFmUoz2JTE — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) February 21, 2020

the only good thing about #TheLastThingHeWanted was Anne Hathaway. I finished the movie with so many questions and zero answers. pic.twitter.com/x7nonAqWuS — Mariana 🌙 (@theskeeta) February 22, 2020

If you told me Netflix adapt a Joan Didion book with Dee Rees directing an all-star cast, I wouldn't believe it could be this bad.

Too bad, there's potential there, but nothing else.#TheLastThingHeWanted — Nick (@subjectburst) February 21, 2020

“What’s this movie about?”



Contra War



“Nice try”



Journalism



“Getting closer”



I don’t know okay! I just liked the cast but now I’m more confused than when I started



#TheLastThingHeWanted pic.twitter.com/0zjsln9QJa — Sam 🌹 (@samuel_O_G) February 22, 2020

On the other side, a section of fans were elated to see Anne Hathway in the Netflix original. Without talking about the overall performance of the film, they praised the performance of Anne. Check out a few tweets below:

#TheLastThingHeWanted Anne Queen Hathaway IS SLAYINGG and i am HERE FOR HER 🙌🏼💓 #AnneHathaway pic.twitter.com/73HlKY0ztK — 🌸 (@kabhierangeeli) February 21, 2020

Anne Hathaway in new Netflix film!

She doesn't age! Still so gorgeous!



NW: #TheLastThingHeWanted 🍿 — Nina 🥀 (@ninarome0) February 21, 2020

