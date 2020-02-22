The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Netflix Original 'The Last Thing He Wanted' Fails To Impress; Fans Call It 'confusing'

Web Series

Netflix recently released the much-awaited film, The Last Thing He Wanted, fails to impress the audience. Check out what the viewers have to say about the film.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
netflix

A recent Netflix movie, The Last Thing He Wanted, started streaming on the platform from January 27, 2020. The Dee Rees directorial is based on the book of the same name written by Joan Didion. The political thriller drama features  Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Toby Jones, and Willem Dafoe in the star cast.

Though the audience was eagerly waiting to watch the film adaptation of the book The Last Thing He Wanted, the film turned out a disappointment for many. It received a negative response from the critics as well. Many of Anne Hathaway fans expressed their disappointment on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Here are a few tweets in which fans tried to give an insight and review of the film:

Twitter reaction

 

READ | FRIENDS' DVD And Blu-ray Sales Increase After The Show 'goes On A Break' With Netflix

 

READ | What Time Does 'The Last Thing He Wanted' Release On Netflix? Know Details

 

READ | 'Sex Education 3': Premiere Date, Plot And Other Details About The Netflix Show

On the other side, a section of fans were elated to see Anne Hathway in the Netflix original. Without talking about the overall performance of the film, they praised the performance of Anne. Check out a few tweets below:

READ | AAP's Atishi Tweets Post Of Watching 'Harry Potter' On Netflix, Netizens React

(Cover Image Courtesy: Mel Rodriguez's Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP ALLEGES OMISSION OF PM'S PHOTOS
YOGI, RUPANI SNUBBED AFTER KEJRIWAL
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
HRITHIK & FAMILY'S MAHASHIVRATRI
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE