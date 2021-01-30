'The Little Things' Cast: All About The Actors & Characters They Play In Crime-thriller

The Little Things is a recently released crime thriller film written and directed by John Lee Hancock. It chronicles the life of Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon who joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter in search of a serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles. Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past as they pursue the culprit, uncovering disturbing secrets that could endanger more than his case. The film released on January 29, 2021, and has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its performances and storyline. Know who all are a part of The Little Things cast below:

Denzel Washington as Joe "Deke" Deacon

In the outstanding cast of The Little Things, Denzel Washington essays the role of Joe "Deke" Deacon, Deputy Sheriff. Deke joins the investigation team to find the serial killer. As shown in the trailer, Joe Deacon is good at his job and keeps a track of everything. He has worked for many years as a deputy and is well versed with the drill. Denzel is receiving a lot of acclaim for his performance.

Rami Malek as Jim Baxter

In the cast of The Little Things, Rami Malek portrays the role of Jim Baxter. As shown in the trailer, Jim Baxter join hands with Joe Deacon. He seems to be very intelligent and the one who observes and notices every little detail. He initially did not like working with Joe but they later went on to get along well with each other.

Also read | Jared Leto Compares The Joker To His 'The Little Things' Character

Jared Leto as Albert Sparma

Jared Leto essays the role of Albert Sparma who is the prime suspect. He is a repairman who’s linked to the latest crime scene. As shown in the trailer, Albert is a loner and an outcast which makes him an immediate suspect to the crimes being investigated.

Also read | New Morbius International Teaser Out With A Special Message From Jared Leto

Supporting roles in 'The Little Things' Cast

Chris Bauer as Detective Sal Rizoli

Michael Hyatt as Flo Dunigan

Terry Kinney as LASD Captain Carl Farris

Natalie Morales as Detective Jamie Estrada

Also read | Jared Leto As Joker Was Originally Not Included In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Story

Also read | Why 'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer's 'heart Breaks' For Jared Leto's Joker

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.