'The Little Things' Review: Denzel & Leto's Crime Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

The Little Things is the newest neo noir crime thriller to release in 2021. The film stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. This neo noir film revolves around two police officers (Denzel and Rami) working together to catch a serial killer. Since the film released on January 29, 2021 many audience members took to social media to share their reactions about the film. Find out more details about this story below.

'The Little Things' review

'The Little Things' Plot

The Little Things is a crime thriller that focuses on the year 1990 where two cops are involved in a case. Denzel Washington stars as Joe 'Deke' Deacon, a local deputy sheriff. One night, Deacon goes out to pick evidence for a case at the Los Angeles Police Department. At the Police Department, Deke meets detective Jimmy Baxter (Rami Malek). Soon Deke comes to know about a new serial killer on the loose.

The deputy sheriff, due to his old habits, gets himself involved in this new serial killer hunt. Soon Jimmy and Deke start working together. Jimmy lets the sheriff know that a girl is missing, and her absence is being linked to the killings done by this serial killer. As their investigation continues, they narrow down various suspects and come across Albert (Jared Leto).

Albert’s bad vibes make him a prime suspect in this case. Both Deacon and Baxter agree that Albert’s creepy demeanor matches that of a serial killer. Soon, Albert reveals that he is an avid fan of crime tales and stories. As time passes, Baxter and Deke’s belief in their suspicion increases, and they soon begin to collect evidence. But on various occasions, the two cops end up empty-handed and their suspicion over Albert’s involvement in the case is questioned.

'The Little Things' trailer

'The Little Things' review: Audience reactions

The Little Things premiered in theatres as well as on HBO Max. Hence many audience members were too quick to share their reactions to this crime thriller. One Twitter user talked about her favourite scene from the film that seems like Albert a.k.a. Jared Leto being questioned by the two cops, while another user talked about how The Little Things is “deeply engrossing character -driven thriller”. Most of the Twitter users made sure to comment about Washington, Malek, and Leto’s phenomenal performances in the film. So take a look at these The Little Things audience reviews on Twitter here.

I’ll have more to say in my full review, but for now I can share that #TheLittleThingsMovie is very good. A deeply engrossing character-driven thriller that kept me on the edge of my seat. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek & Jared Leto all turn in excellent performances. pic.twitter.com/TJPnFwze8Q — Courtney Howard @ Sundance2021 (@Lulamaybelle) January 26, 2021

I lean into the screen, gripped. My wife moans with fearful anticipation. Denzel searches a dark room. Rami keeps watch and Jared plays them both like a cat with a mouse. Lee Hancocks #TheLittleThingsMovie

Turn off all the lights in the house and watch it. — OfficialClarkePeters (@clarkepeters) January 28, 2021

#TheLittleThingsMovie is a solid psychological crime thriller! Denzel, Rami, & Leto all bring their A game & it kept me guessing until the very end. Nice subversion of the genre yet feels very old fashioned. Like a solid cover band playing Fincher’s greatest hits. pic.twitter.com/YPhY2WqfqF — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 26, 2021

#TheLittleThingsMovie is great @JaredLeto is amazing and the whole experience left me very unsettled 🙀🙀 pic.twitter.com/UmCo3UhOUw — WestOfHell🧛🏻‍♂️😈💀🐯🎶🎸 (@MarsMadMichelle) January 29, 2021

Suspenseful.... but the ending tho...... #TheLittleThingsMovie — Blu Brown (@BiGBLuBrOwN21) January 30, 2021

I waited weeks for "The Little Things" to come out...had an amazing cast but it was a waste of 2 hours.....I'm sorry Denzel & Jared...but really? 2/10 👎🏾 #TheLittleThingsMovie — ꜱᴏᴘʜɪᴀ🕉️ (@hippie_witchie) January 30, 2021

