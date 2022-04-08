‘The Lost City’ Twitter Review: Fans Call Sandra Bullock-starrer A 'sweet Enjoyable' Flick

The Lost City is the recently released American action-adventure comedy movie featuring Sandra Bullock, and Channing Tatum in the lead. The movie follows the story of a romance novelist who heads on a book tour during which her cover model gets kidnapped leading them on a thrilling jungle adventure. As the movie was recently released, the viewers have been sharing their reviews on social media revealing how much they liked the film.

Directed by the Nee Brothers, the movie featured some notable actors from the industry namely Sandra Bullock as Loretta Sage / Angela, Channing Tatum as Alan Caprison / Dash McMahon, Daniel Radcliffe as Abigail Fairfax, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Beth Hatten, Oscar Nunez as Oscar, Patti Harrison as Allison, Brad Pitt as Jack Trainer, Bowen Yang as Ray the Moderator, among others.

The Lost City Twitter Review

Many Twitteratis took to their official Twitter handle and shared their opinions on how much they liked the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-starrer. While one user mentioned that it was a really enjoyable movie another one urged everyone to watch the film who wished to laugh and refresh their moods. Some users also mentioned how it was a fun and light-hearted movie to enjoy with your loved ones while others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in their tweets to express how much they loved the film. A user stated that the film was delightful and was worth watching while another one lauded the performance of Sandra Bullock in the film stating how well she essayed the role of a novelist. Here are some tweets that prove how much the audience loved watching Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's light-hearted and fun movie, The Lost City.

#Thelostcity 8/10 really enjoyable movie, highly recommended.. — Anuar Rashid (@RixsonFrack) April 7, 2022

@LostCityMovie inspired me to have a mini charcuterie board(s) once in awhile! You have both savory and sweet things to choose from!!



Are you more of a savory, sweet, or both type of person?



😋😋😋 #TheLostCity pic.twitter.com/flIPPl5TB8 — Jenny 💖💛🇺🇦💛💙 (@finnelljenny1) April 7, 2022

This romantic comedy got me blushing …. ✨stop✨ #TheLostCity — a.m✨ (@wineandmoons) April 8, 2022

Need a laugh? Watch movie #TheLostCity with Sandra Bullock & @channingtatum. I laughed all the way through it and now in a better mood. There's just times we need to laugh! — Karen Forrest, Angel Lady (@karenforrest) April 8, 2022

#TheLostCity was a lot of fun. Great action/comedy. I can’t believe Sandra Bullock only has 5 more movies left before her retirement from acting. #6/10. — steve sandler (@SandlerSteve) April 7, 2022

So good seeing “The Lost City” tonight. It was hilarious and cute and all the good. #TheLostCity — Mary Hart (@MaryEHHart) April 7, 2022

Hey, so #TheLostCity is goddamn delightful and is really worth seeing. A beautifully dumb tribute to the sort of schlock that kept Hollywood going until the name of the game became unsustainable spectacle. — Corey Johnson - Art of the Glitch/Too Many Tapes (@gracefulfailure) April 7, 2022

Sandra Bullock's movies

While the fans are currently enjoying Sandra Bullock's performance in the film, The Lost City, she will also be seen in her upcoming action-comedy movie titled Bullet Train which is slated to hit the screens on 29 July 2022.

Image: Instagram/@lostcitymovie