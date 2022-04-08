Last Updated:

‘The Lost City’ Twitter Review: Fans Call Sandra Bullock-starrer A 'sweet Enjoyable' Flick

As Sandra Bullock and Changing Tatum's movie, 'The Lost City', was recently released, fans have been sharing their reviews on Twitter. Take a look.

The Lost City is the recently released American action-adventure comedy movie featuring Sandra Bullock, and Channing Tatum in the lead. The movie follows the story of a romance novelist who heads on a book tour during which her cover model gets kidnapped leading them on a thrilling jungle adventure. As the movie was recently released, the viewers have been sharing their reviews on social media revealing how much they liked the film. 

Directed by the Nee Brothers, the movie featured some notable actors from the industry namely Sandra Bullock as Loretta Sage / Angela, Channing Tatum as Alan Caprison / Dash McMahon, Daniel Radcliffe as Abigail Fairfax, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Beth Hatten, Oscar Nunez as Oscar, Patti Harrison as Allison, Brad Pitt as Jack Trainer, Bowen Yang as Ray the Moderator, among others. 

The Lost City Twitter Review 

Many Twitteratis took to their official Twitter handle and shared their opinions on how much they liked the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-starrer. While one user mentioned that it was a really enjoyable movie another one urged everyone to watch the film who wished to laugh and refresh their moods. Some users also mentioned how it was a fun and light-hearted movie to enjoy with your loved ones while others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in their tweets to express how much they loved the film. A user stated that the film was delightful and was worth watching while another one lauded the performance of Sandra Bullock in the film stating how well she essayed the role of a novelist. Here are some tweets that prove how much the audience loved watching Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's light-hearted and fun movie, The Lost City.

Sandra Bullock's movies 

While the fans are currently enjoying Sandra Bullock's performance in the film, The Lost City, she will also be seen in her upcoming action-comedy movie titled Bullet Train which is slated to hit the screens on 29 July 2022. 

